Ryan Reynolds Responds To Martha Stewart’s Claim That He’s ‘Not So Funny In Real Life’

Ryan Reynolds is no stranger to playful banter, but he recently found himself at the center of a humorous debate with Martha Stewart. The celebrity chef made headlines this week when she described the 'Deadpool' star as 'very serious' and claimed that he is 'not so funny in real life.' Reynolds took to social media to address her comments, sparking laughter and interest among fans.

Martha Stewart's comments came during her appearance on the November Rent Free game show, hosted by Bilt Rewards CEO Ankur Jain. When asked about celebrities she believed were fun to hang out with, Stewart agreed that her friend Snoop Dogg and Taylor Swift would make the list. However, she had a different take on Reynolds.

“He’s probably on the list just ‘cause he covers himself up in his movies and you don’t see his face,” she said, adding, “And you want to know something? He’s not so funny in real life. No, he’s not so funny. He’s very serious.”

The celebrity chef's comments caught many off guard, especially given Reynolds' reputation for humor and wit in his films. Stewart went on to say, “He can act funny, but he isn’t funny. Maybe he can get to be funny again.”

Shortly after Stewart’s remarks, Reynolds responded on X (formerly Twitter) with a post that reflected his trademark humor. “I’d disagree with her. But I tried that once,” he wrote, teasingly referencing Stewart’s reputation for being spry. He added, “The woman is unexpectedly spry. She really closed the gap after a mile or so.”

While the banter between Stewart and Reynolds has garnered attention, the celebrity chef is also busy promoting her latest cookbook, Martha: The Cookbook: 100 Favorite Recipes, with Lessons and Stories from My Kitchen.

The book, which features a collection of her favorite recipes, is set to hit shelves on October 22. Stewart’s ongoing projects also include her recently premiered Netflix documentary, Martha, which launched on Wednesday.

As she navigates her culinary empire, Stewart’s remarks about Reynolds have sparked interest in her own career and projects. Her success as a chef and lifestyle guru has made her a beloved figure, and her opinions often carry weight in popular culture.

