What Is 'Conscious Uncoupling?' Meaning Explored As Gwyneth Paltrow Says She Is 'Proud' Of Popularizing Phrase After Split With Chris Martin

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin parted ways ten years ago in 2014, which was informed to their fans via a joint statement. At the time, Paltrow and Martin used the term "conscious uncoupling,” which erupted as the topic of conversation on Instagram. The couple also confirmed that they would be co-parenting their children. Paltrow shares two kids with Martin from 13 years of marriage. The Iron Man actress clarified that she did not coin the phrase, despite fans' curiosity about its meaning.

What Did Gwyneth Paltrow Say About Conscious Uncoupling?

Gwyneth Paltrow, according to the fans, coined the term Conscious Uncoupling. Revealing about the same, Paltrow shared, "I definitely did not coin the phrase, but I feel despite us taking quite a lot of s--- for it when we first announced that all these years ago, I feel very proud that we were able to, maybe, make some divorces a little bit easier, happier.” She further said, "I had never heard of the phrase 'conscious uncoupling.' Frankly, the term sounded a bit full of itself, painfully progressive and hard to swallow.”

The actress continued along the same lines as she said, "It was an idea introduced to us by our therapist, the man who helped us architect our new future. I was intrigued, less by the phrase, but by the sentiment. Was there a world where we could break up and not lose everything? Could we be a family, even though we were not a couple? We decided to try."

What Did Gwyneth Paltrow Say About Her Divorce From Chris Martin?

Speaking of her separation from ex-husband Chris Martin, the Seven actress disclosed, "Conscious uncoupling, separation, divorce — whatever you want to call it — has now permeated the breakup culture. Instead of people approaching me with, 'Why did you say that?' they now approach me with, 'How do you do that?' " Adding further, she said, "I think it's such a difficult and personal decision, and when someone really knows that it's not in their highest interest to be in that marriage, I just always say, you want to put your kids first. He just has a real sweetness and he brings that to the way that he parents."

Paltrow married Brad Falchuk, while Chris Martin tied the knot with Fifty Shades of Grey star Dakota Johnson.

