Marvel Already Shared Glimpse Of Evil Iron-Man Years Before Robert Downey Jr. Became Dr. Doom; Here's How

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Marvel’s Iron Man and Dr. Doom

At San Diego Comic-Con 2024, it was revealed that Robert Downey Jr. would be returning to the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) as Doctor Doom. This comes after we all bid goodbye to Tony Stark in Avengers: Endgame (2018). With Iron Man being among the most popular characters in the franchise, it will be interesting to see how Doctor Doom is reincarnated on the big screen.

With there being speculation that Dr. Doom will be an evil variant of Tony Stark, this generates a lot of possibilities for the next Big Project. The 2009 Iron Man: Armored Adventures changes the complete lore of the Iron Man we have seen so far. In one scene, we see Tony Stark battle it out against his armor, aka the Iron Man Suit.

This is because Stark’s armor accidentally gains sentience following his battle with Whiplash. The rogue armor almost kills Whiplash, injures Rhodey, and almost seals Tony inside the metal body to use his as sustenance. It eventually destroys its self-awareness after being hit by the armor’s lethal-force repulsor ray accidentally.

In the comics, the Legend of Dr. Doom very well deserves its separate character, according to some fans. Doctor Doom is one of the greatest supervillains of all time in Marvel Comics and if he were to be an evil version of Tony Stark, a lot of history would be lost, especially his long and deep-seated hatred for Reed Richards, the leader of the Fantastic Four.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Reese Witherspoon Pays Tribute To 'Most Amazing Mama' Betty On Her Birthday; See Here

ALSO READ: Why is Halle Berry Seeking Sole Custody of Son Months After Agreeing to Co-Parenting Therapy With Olivier Martinez? Find Out

Dr. Doom first appeared in The Fantastic Four #5. He is the monarch of Latveria and while the comic usually portrays him as a villain, he has had his antihero moments. Dr. Doom is seen working with other heroes if their goals align, and only if it benefits him. Dr. Doom is set to appear in Marvel’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025), Doomsday (2026), and Secret Wars (2027).

Even if Robert Downey Jr. does play a comically accurate version of Dr. Doom, it will be not easy to look past his legacy as Iron Man. After all, the man killed Thanos, another one of Marvel’s greatest supervillains. Avengers: Doomsday is all set to arrive on May 1, 2026. Stay tuned for the latest updates on Marvel’s latest projects!

ALSO READ: How Will Marvel Stage A Face Off Between Wolverine And Doctor Doom? Here’s What Francesco Mobili’s Art Reveals