How Will Marvel Stage A Face Off Between Wolverine And Doctor Doom? Here’s What Francesco Mobili’s Art Reveals

Marvel movies have been bringing in unexpected crossovers since the release of Deadpool & Wolverine. The movie has been declared a blockbuster at the box office for its exceptional cameos and bringing together Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

While the film has been doing wonders at the cinemas, it has opened the door to yet another face-off in the distant future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Apart from the release of the third installment of Deadpool, the Marvel panel also announced the return of Robert Downey Jr. to the franchise, but in the villainous suit of Dr. Doom.

While fans wonder how the actor will turn out to be the supervillain in the MCU timeline, after playing Iron Man for a year, another narrative based on the comics has been created. Nearly a month after the announcement at the Comic-Con panel, Francesco Mobili, the artist, has created a piece that depicts Dr. Doom scraping Wolverine’s skin with his superpowers and leaving him to die.

The new era of Marvel comics is set to be released in October 2025, which will showcase the dominance of Dr. Doom across timelines. With Mobili’s art surfacing in the public domain, people have been wondering if Wolverine is to be killed at the hands of Dr. Doom. One of the new comic covers painted by the artist also portrays the villain in a green suit dragging the Logan actor by his mask, while his face has been replaced by a skeletal structure.

According to the theories going around, Dr. Doom will significantly take over Dr. Strange’s place in the Marvel Universe. It is suggested that the supervillain in the upcoming Avengers movies has similar knowledge of the science of magic as Benedict Cumberbatch’s character. Meanwhile, the character of Dr. Doom will be introduced to the audience with the release of Avengers: Doomsday, which is scheduled to hit cinemas in May 2026.

Meanwhile, Downey Jr. will reprise his role as Victor van Doom in Avengers: Secret Wars in May 2027. The movies are set to be directed by the Russo Brothers, who will return to the chair after five years.

