Why is Halle Berry Seeking Sole Custody of Son Months After Agreeing to Co-Parenting Therapy With Olivier Martinez? Find Out

Halle Berry's recent legal filing represents a significant shift in the custody battle for her 10-year-old son, Maceo. Just months after the actress and her ex-husband, Oliver Martinez, agreed to "co-parenting therapy" with a professional coach, Berry has taken a more drastic legal step by seeking sole legal custody of their child.

Berry's court documents from August 16, 2024 revealed her concerns that Martinez has stopped attending their co-parenting sessions and is not participating in the co-parenting process in a way that prioritizes their child's well-being.

Martinez's absence from co-parenting, according to Berry's legal team, has complicated decisions about Maceo's education, therapy, and medical care. Berry is requesting sole legal custody in light of these difficulties, or in the event that he is denied it, the right to decide these important issues on his own. The documents filed with California's Los Angeles County Superior Court indicate a dramatic shift in their post-divorce relationship.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce 'Prioritize Each Other' Even When They're 'Physically Apart'? Source Reveals

ALSO READ: ‘I Didn't Trip Boss Lady': Taylor Swift's Dancer Kameron Saunders Jokes About His 'Demure' Fall On Stage

This legal move comes about a year after the couple finalized their divorce and eight years after their initial separation in 2015. At the time of their divorce, they agreed on joint legal custody and a child support arrangement that included Berry paying Martinez $8,000 per month plus 4.3% of any income she earned in excess of $2 million. Berry's recent actions highlight the ongoing difficulties in their co-parenting relationship, as well as her determination to meet Maceo's needs through more decisive legal control.

Advertisement

Berry claims in the most recent document that she "fought for tutoring, an educational assessment, and finding an environment that was suitable to Maceo's needs.” The document describes the ongoing arguments that Martinez and Berry have over Maceo, their son. Martinez has reportedly been uncooperative and unwilling to accept any interventions for a long time. According to reports, Maceo's behavioral and educational problems have gotten worse as a result of his ongoing refusal.

Berry accuses Martinez of neglecting Maceo and mismanaging co-parenting

According to the report, Maceo's educational and psychological needs have been neglected by Martinez, who prioritizes football over his son. As a result, Maceo is falling behind in his studies and exhibiting more behavioral issues.

Berry has alleged that Maceo frequently recounts his parents' arguments and exhibits disruptive behavior, especially during longer periods of time with his father. According to Berry, Martinez has claimed that Maceo is old enough to make his own decisions, which Berry believes has exacerbated Maceo's problems.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Fargo Season 5 Ending Explained: Did Dot Lyon Kill Sheriff Roy Tillman?

ALSO READ: Did You Know You Can Be Part Of Adam Sandler's Happy Gilmore 2? Here's How

Martinez's attorney has reportedly stated that they will respond to these allegations in the coming weeks. PEOPLE magazine, on the other hand, has reportedly received no response to requests for comment from Berry's agent or attorney.

Berry's legal team claims that Martinez has violated Berry's rights as a co-parent by failing to share important information about their child, Maceo. They accuse Martinez of making decisions on Maceo's behalf without consulting Berry, involving Maceo in their disputes, and failing to follow Maceo's school's advice.

The team also claims that Martinez ignores the advice of professionals attempting to assist Maceo and is impeding efforts to implement necessary support strategies. According to the complaint, Martinez's behavior impedes effective co-parenting and fails to prioritize Maceo's needs. Martinez's refusal to communicate or consent to important decisions undermines Berry's ability to be involved in Maceo's life.

The legal team claims that this approach violates the agreed-upon terms of their legal agreement, which calls for shared decision-making. As a result, Martinez is accused of disregarding the agreed-upon co-parenting plan and acting as if he has sole authority over Maceo-related decisions.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Halle Berry: Exploring Her 10 Greatest Roles As Actress Turns 58