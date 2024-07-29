SDCC 2024: What Does The Fantastic Four's Movie Title Mean? Marvel's Plan Explained

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCY) is always full of surprises; the latest one came at the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2024. Fans were eagerly waiting for updates on their favorite superheroes. Among the many exciting announcements, one stood out: the title of the upcoming Fantastic Four movie.

Kevin Feige and the cast shared some exciting updates during the Marvel Studios panel. The new title, Fantastic Four: First Steps has sparked a lot of curiosity and speculation. People have already started guessing the movie’s storyline from the title. Let’s delve into what this title could mean and how it fits into Marvel’s larger plans for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The reveal at SDCC 2024

At SDCC 2024, Marvel announced the new title for the Fantastic Four reboot. This happened just three days before the filming started. This is the third reboot of the beloved Marvel comic series, and Marvel has been very secretive about it. The title, Fantastic Four: First Steps gives fans a hint of what to expect from the movie.

ALSO READ: Marvel Studios Set To Come Back To San Diego Comic-Con’s Hall H This Summer; Report

A new beginning for the Fantastic Four

The new title, First Steps hints that the movie will explore the Fantastic Four’s origin story. Set in the 1960s, it takes us back to when Earth was just beginning its journey into space exploration. In the original comics, Reed Richards (Mr. Fantastic), Johnny Storm (The Human Torch), Sue Storm (The Invisible Woman), and Ben Grimm (The Thing) gain their superpowers.

They gain their superpowers after being exposed to cosmic radiation during a space mission. In a clip shown at the Marvel panel, the team is seen preparing for their space mission. They were dressed in 1960s-style astronaut suits. This style pays homage to the original comics. And, also it sets the stage for their transformation into superheroes.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige Reveals Update On Spider-Man 4 And Blade Sequel's Progress; Findout

A glimpse into the 1960s

Director Matt Shakman has confirmed that the movie will be set in a retro-future version of the 1960s. During the panel, Shakman said, “We’re not just doing the 60s, we’re doing retro-future 60s… it’s part what you know from the 60s, but part what you’ve never seen before.” This creative approach promises to bring a fresh take on the Fantastic Four’s story.

Why First Steps is a perfect title

The title First Steps is fitting for several reasons. Firstly, it marks the start of the Fantastic Four’s journey in the MCU. After decades with different studios, this film is the first time Marvel Studios fully controls the characters. It allows them to fit perfectly into the MCU. This is a big milestone for both the characters and fans.

The title First Steps shows the importance of the Fantastic Four in Marvel’s history. Created by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee, they were Marvel’s first superhero team. Their stories helped shape the Marvel Universe. By naming the movie First Steps, Marvel honors their key role in comic book history. During the Marvel panel, a clip was shown, in which every character was dressed in an astronaut suit, with their initials and last names.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kevin Feige Reveals Marvel Studios Is Planning To Make MCU More Accessible To New Viewers; Here's How

The cast and crew

The film boasts a star-studded cast. Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm. Moreover, Ralph Ineson will play the role of villain Galactus, and Julia Garner will play the female version of the Silver Surfer named Shalla-Bal. Matt Shakman, who is known for his work on WandaVision is going to direct the film.

Marvel’s choice to name the film First Steps hints at a bigger plan for the Fantastic Four in the MCU. This movie will start Phase 6, which will lead to Avengers: Secret Wars.

ALSO READ: Who Is Shalla-Bal In Marvel's The Fantastic Four? All You Need To Know About Her