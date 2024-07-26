Marvel Teases Galactus And Fantastic Four Through Breathtaking Drone Show At SDCC 2024; See Here

Marvel Studios surprised people at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2024 with an unforgettable experience. As the Deadpool & Wolverine panel ended on Thursday night, Marvel President Kevin Feige treated fans to a spectacular drone and fireworks display. At 9:40 p.m., the crowd at PetCo Park was directed to look up, and there it was: a dazzling display of Galactus and the Fantastic Four logo lighting up the sky as per Deadline.

Galactus revealed in the night sky and Fantastic Four cast announced

During the drone show, Galactus, the legendary planet-eater, appeared in the night sky above the San Diego Padres baseball stadium. The massive figure of Galactus hovered before transforming into the Fantastic Four logo, accompanied by a spectacular fireworks display. This reveal introduces Galactus, portrayed by Ralph Ineson, as the main antagonist in the upcoming Fantastic Four film.

The cast for Marvel's new Fantastic Four film was announced earlier this year. Pedro Pascal will play Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic. Vanessa Kirby will play Sue Storm, also known as The Invisible Woman, and Joseph Quinn will play Johnny Storm, The Human Torch. Ebon Moss-Bachrach will play Ben Grimm, aka The Thing.

Paul Walter Hauser and John Malkovich will also play roles that have not been revealed. Matt Shakman, who is known for WandaVision, will direct the film.

Fantastic Four plot and release details

The upcoming Fantastic Four film will be released on July 25, 2025. The film is set in 1960s New York, but Feige hinted that it may not be the New York fans are used to. "There was another piece of art we released with Johnny Storm flying in the air making a 4 symbol, and there was a cityscape in the corner of that image," Feige stated on The Official Marvel Podcast.

“There were a lot of smart people who noticed that that cityscape didn’t look exactly like the New York that we know, or the New York that existed in the ‘60s in our world. Those are smart observations, I’ll say," he added.

The film will feature Galactus, a character who previously appeared in the 2007 film Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer. Galactus, known for consuming planets to maintain his life force, is a formidable foe of the Fantastic Four. He is often accompanied by his herald, the Silver Surfer.

