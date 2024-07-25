‘Our First Mission Together’: Pedro Pascal Shares Picture Of The Fantastic Four Cast Together

Pedro Pascal shared the first photo of the cast of The Fantastic Four after the Marvel movie entered production. Based on the comic books, the film was announced in February, with a release slated for 2025.

On his Instagram, Pascal captioned the picture, “Our first mission together.” Fans speculated that the caption hints at future collaborations with the cast and Marvel Studios. The screenplay will be written by Josh Friedman, Jeff Kaplan, and Ian Springer, while Matt Shakman, director of WandaVision, will direct.

While the plot details of the film have been mostly kept under wraps, it is expected that The Fantastic Four will be set against the backdrop of 1960s, as in the comics.

Had the cast members of The Fantastic Four not been in the same room before?

Since the announcement of the Marvel movie, fans have been excited to see Pedro Pascal in a superhero suit. The cast also includes Joseph Quinn, Vanessa Kirby, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. Pascal, known for The Last of Us, shared a photo on Instagram, marking the first time the ensemble cast has appeared together. In a previous interview with Entertainment Weekly, Quinn mentioned that he had not yet met his fellow actors at that time.

The actor also revealed that he feels that the movie has got it right in various aspects.

A Quite Place: Day One actor shared, “There are aspects of it that are very different to other Marvel films.” He further added, “That felt very compelling to me. And again, going back to who’s involved, Matt [Shakman], of course, the director, I think, is brilliant, and the cast, and I’ve read it, and the script is brilliant. It’s really brilliant. I’m delighted to have this opportunity.”

Kevin Feige comments on the upcoming Marvel movie

While making an appearance on The Official Marvel Podcast, the CEO of Marvel, Kevin Feige, spoke at lengths about the upcoming Pedro Pascal starrer. The Marvel boss revealed that the movie was set in the 1960s. Feige said, “There were a lot of smart people who noticed that that cityscape didn’t look exactly like the New York that we know, or the New York that existed in the ‘60s in our world. Those are smart observations, I’ll say.”

He further added, “There was another piece of art we released with Johnny Storm flying in the air, making a 4 symbol and there was a cityscape in the corner of that image.”

The Fantastic Four is set to release on July 25, 2025.

