'Greatest Night Of My Life': Ryan Reynolds Celebrates Deadpool & Wolverine's SDCC 2024 Panel With Hugh Jackman, Shawn Levy; Check Heartfelt Posts

Fans were treated to an unforgettable surprise at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 with an unexpected screening of the highly anticipated Deadpool & Wolverine. Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and Emma Corrin took the stage in the iconic Hall H, along with director Shawn Levy and Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige, much to the delight of the audience as per Deadline. The anticipation was palpable as fans, some clutching Wolverine-themed popcorn buckets, knew something special was in store.

The energy in the room was electric as the actors and production team stepped onto the stage, exchanging jokes and chatting animatedly with the crowd. The premiere was a big moment, since Deadpool & Wolverine marks the inaugural R-rated movie in Disney's Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), and it's predicted to shatter box office records.

According to estimates, the film could gross $160 million to $170 million in its opening weekend, with some predicting it could even surpass $200 million.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman share the joy

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, who play the titular superheroes, expressed excitement and gratitude following the screening. Reynolds, known for his wit, referred to the event as "the worst kept secret on Earth," as fans speculated that the entire film would be shown.

He expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "If there's still any question about the importance of experiencing something with a crowd, that just changed everything. That was astounding — the best movie experience of my life, so thank you."

Jackman shared Reynolds' sentiments, saying, "That was one of the most incredible experiences of my life. I'm so privileged to have watched it with all of you."

Shawn Levy's vision and fan-focused approach

Director Shawn Levy shared that Deadpool & Wolverine was designed to appeal to all audiences, regardless of their familiarity with the MCU. During an interview, Levy emphasized that he approached this project with a deep appreciation for the passionate fan base who are knowledgeable about the characters and their world. However, he made it clear that the film is meant to be enjoyable for everyone, without the need for any prior research.

Levy's approach is designed to appeal to both die-hard fans and newcomers, ensuring that everyone can enjoy the film without requiring extensive prior knowledge. This inclusive strategy is especially important given the discussions about superhero fatigue and the complexity of the MCU's interconnected storylines.

Star-studded cameos and a Marvel tradition

Jennifer Garner, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Chris Evans, and Wesley Snipes all made surprise appearances during the screening. The audience applauded each of these appearances. Kevin Feige, Marvel Studios' president, hinted at the end of the show about the studio's tradition of post-credit scenes, leaving fans eager for what comes next in the MCU.

Feige also shared his thoughts about community in film viewing. He recently received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and expressed his appreciation to his fans. "That was the best movie experience of my life, so thank you," Feige stated.

