Mauricio Umansky Spotted Getting Cozy With Mystery Woman in Mykonos After Split From Kyle Richards

Celebrities are truly called the product of the masses for a reason! With secret paparazzi around, nothing they do can remain much of a secret. Recently, real estate agent, businessman, and television personality Mauricio Umansky was photographed kissing and embracing a mystery woman in Mykonos on July 17, 2024. He arrived with bags at the Mykonos Airport when the unidentified woman came to him after waiting for his plane to land.

According to Page Six, Umansky, who separated from his wife of 27 years, Kyle Richards, one year ago, appeared happy when he spotted the woman. They stole a quick kiss and indulged in a big hug.

More on Mauricio Umansky's mystery women

While it was unclear why Mauricio Umansky arrived at the Greek island, the duo looked quite engrossed in each other. Umansky wore a white short-sleeve T-shirt, dark green pants, and black sneakers. He also wore a black backpack and carried a few pieces of luggage.

On the other hand, the woman donned a laid-back look, sporting a long-sleeve white semi-sheer cover-up over a black bikini. She added light brown slides and black sunglasses to further conceal her identity. Her honey-blond locks were loosely curled and fell down her back. Meanwhile, the star has not shared any photos yet nor commented about this mystery woman.

More on Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards

Kyle Richards met the real estate businessman in 1994, and the couple wed two years later. Sadly, in July 2023, PEOPLE confirmed that the couple had split. Richards and Umansky addressed the news in a joint Instagram statement: "Any claims regarding divorcing are untrue," they said. "However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage."

The couple shares daughters Alexia, Sophia, and Portia Umansky, and Kyle is also a mom to daughter Farrah, whom she shares with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie. Even after both of them confirmed their split, they continued living together in their shared marital home until May when Richards revealed she had moved out.

According to Page Six, Umansky and Richards, 55, have since confirmed that they are allowed to date other people.

