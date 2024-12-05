Megan Hilty Impresses Audience By Performing At Christmas In Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting Special

Megan Hilty surely knows how to shine on stage while entertaining people. The actress and singer looked radiant as she performed at NBC’s Christmas In Rockefeller Centre Tree Lighting special.

The Death Becomes Her star wowed the audience with her vocals by performing Hard Candy Chrismas during the event held on December 4. She was introduced by her other co-stars from the aforementioned project, Jennifer Simard and Christopher Sieber.

The show was made extra special this year as Kelly Clarkson took up the hosting gig during the ceremony. Apart from the aforementioned performer, the event also includes an all-star lineup for the big event. Celebrities including Jennifer Hudson, Backstreet Boys, Little Big Town, Thalia, and many more made it to that list.

It appears that Hilty’s performance was truly enjoyed by the viewers. The stage actress has always swept the audience off of ther feet, and this time it was no different. Just like her brilliant vocals, she made sure to be on point with her dressing as well.

The actress and vocalist donned a red gown with a v-neck and full puffy sleeves. She put her hair in a side partition, donned statement earrings, wore a silver eyeshadow, and topped her look up with a red bright lipstick.

For the unversed, the actress, who is known for her stage performances, has also created an imprint on television by starring in multiple projects including The Desperate Housewives, Bones, The Good Wife, the Closer, Smash, and many more.

Advertisement

The Tony Award nominee graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Theatre from Carnegie Mellon University and joined the Broadway company of Wicked as Glinda Standby. After a year on Broadway, she continued with the tour of Wicked and in the Los Angeles production from 2007 to 2009, per KGET outlet.

ALSO READ: Throwback: When Taylor Swift Opened Up About Her Battle With Eating Disorder