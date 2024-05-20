Chiyaan Vikram’s Thangalaan to release in same month as Dhanush's Raayan? Here's what we know

Chiyaan Vikram's Thangalaan is one of the most anticipated releases of 2024. The film has already generated quite a lot of buzz after its teaser was unveiled. However, in the past few months, the film's release date has been postponed due to undisclosed reasons.

Now, in a recent update, Thangalaan's producer Dhananjayan has spilled the beans about its release month. Have a look!

Chiyaan Vikram's Thangalaan to release in June

During an interview session with IndiaGlitz, producer G. Dhananjayan mentioned that they are looking for a possible date to release Thangalaan in June.

Dhananjayan continued and said, "Thangalaan is planning for a June 2024 release. The official announcement will be made in a few days. The full-fledged promotions are planned to begin from this month's end.”

Dhananjayan further mentioned that promotional events have been planned already and shared with Chiyaan Vikram. They will be visiting many cities and overseas to promote the film on a huge scale.

If the producers are planning to release Thangalaan in the month of June then movie lovers can witness a huge box office clash between Chiyaan Vikram's Thangalaan and Dhanush's Raayan which is slated to release theatrically on June 13, 2024.

More about Thangalaan

The film is an action-packed historical drama set in the era of British rule in India. It tells the story of Thangalaan, a tribal leader who valiantly confronts the British when they try to take his land for gold mining in the Kolar Gold Fields region. Previously, rumors suggested that Pa Ranjith's film has been inspired by the true story of the Kolar Gold Fields in Karnataka.

Apart from Chiyaan Vikram, the film features an ensemble cast that includes Parvathy Thiruvothu, Malavika Mohanan, Pasupathy, Daniel Caltagirone, and many more. GV Prakash Kumar has composed the soundtrack and scores for the film, his first collaboration with Pa Ranjith.

The project has been bankrolled by Jyoti Deshpande, and K.E. Gnanavel Raja under the banner of Studio Green, and Jio Studios in a joint venture.

Watch Thangalaan official teaser

How excited are you for Thangalaan? Let us know in the comments section below.

