Meghan Markle Supports Fellow Authors at Santa Barbara Bookstore Opening Alongside Oprah Winfrey

Meghan Markle attended an unpublicized bookstore opening in Santa Barbara to show her support for fellow authors on Saturday, September 7. The Duchess of Sussex spoke at the grand opening of Godmothers bookstore in Summerland, California, near Montecito—where she and her husband, Prince Harry, reside with their two children.

Meghan sported a chic, business-casual look for the event. She wore a sleeveless navy blue jumpsuit and kept her hair back in a ponytail. The only accessory decorating her was a simple pair of diamond studs.

In pictures shared by author Laura Lynne Jackson on her Instagram stories, the estranged British royal was seen standing onstage at the bookstore with a microphone. Meghan is the author of the children's book The Bench, for anyone who wishes to know.

“Most light-filled evening of speakers.” Jackson captioned the photo.

Also in attendance at the event were Meghan’s neighbor and friend Oprah Winfrey, author Shaka Senghor, astrologer Jennifer Freed, and the newly unveiled bookstore’s co-founders, Jennifer Rudolph Walsh and Victoria Jackson.

Despite Prince Harry’s absence from the event, we saw his 2023 memoir Spare on display at the store. The Prince’s book was placed among a collection of titles by “hometown authors,” including Gwyneth Paltrow and Meghan herself, per People.

“We celebrate our hometown authors as if they were our hometown heroes because to us they are,” Rudolph Walsh said in a promotional video for the new store.

Meghan Markle Rumored To Be Working on Memoir Addressing Royal Life After Prince Harry's Spare

Elsewhere, the Suits actress is booked and busy ahead of the launch of her lifestyle brand, American Rivera Orchard. A trademark application for the label informs that Markle intends to sell a wide range of products, including everything from tableware, drinkware, and kitchen linens to edible supplies like jellies, jams, spreads, cookbooks, and more.

Per a separate People tipster, the Duchess's latest venture will reflect everything she loves—family, cooking, entertainment, home decor, and more.

Harry and Meghan married in 2018 and lived in the U.K. until March 2020, when they stepped down from their royal roles and left the country. They later disclosed that racism against Meghan and concerns for their family's security were among the key reasons for their move.

