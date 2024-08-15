Meghan Markle Rumored To Be Working on Memoir Addressing Royal Life After Prince Harry’s Spare

The disruption at the Royal family began when Prince Harry married former actress Meghan Markle. After their marriage, the couple chose to step down from royal duties and left the family. Meghan became the Duchess of Sussex.

Harry's memoir, Spare, was a significant blow to their ties with the Royal family. Reports now indicate that Meghan is planning to reveal her side of the story and her struggles from the Royal days in a sequel to her husband’s memoir.

Meghan Markle’s recent appearance on CBS News Sunday Morning sparked a new wave of speculations as the Duchess of Sussex talked about her mental health struggles and how she really felt while being a Royal. She even talked about her upcoming Archewell Foundation initiative. However, her comments regarding the struggles ignited rumors of her memoir, which she has been working on for quite some time. A close source revealed to Closer Magazine, “Eventually Meghan is going to want to write her memoir, and Harry is going to want to update Spare”.

Even though reports were stating that Meghan Markle’s memoir will not contain any material from their Royal days, the insider recently mentioned that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “will not shy away from answering questions about the royals.” Previously, in 2022, the Duchess of Sussex gave a few hints about her possible memoir in an interview with The Cut. She said, “I can say anything... I have a lot to say until I don’t.” These kinds of daring conversations have always left the Royal family concerned, and Prince William worried. He has always been on edge with Sussexes.

Earlier this year, the royal expert Duncan Larcombe warned that Meghan Markle’s speculated memoir was going to stir up the royal family. He even told a leading media portal that it would be filled with “moans and groans” about her life as a royal. This left Prince William quite upset and frustrated, and the Prince of Wales couldn’t even reach out to his brother to get more clarity about it.

Prince William has been avoiding having a conversation with Prince Harry because his trust in him has gone down the drain "after Harry’s scathing attacks against" him, as per the source. Now, we don’t know whether the rumors of Meghan Markle releasing a sequel memoir of her husband’s Spare are true or not; if she does, the secrets will surely shake up the Royal family.

This news came days after there were reports about King Charles wanting to reconcile his bond with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their kids. However, it seems the family remains broken. What are your thoughts about Meghan’s supposed memoir? Let us know in the comments.

