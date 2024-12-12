Meghan Markle Wows In Pink At Friend's Baby Shower Amid Persisting Chatter About Personal and Professional Life; See Picture HERE

Meghan Markle is unbothered, in her lane, amid the never-ending headlines about her personal and professional life. The Duchess of Sussex stepped out in style to celebrate one of her friend's baby showers recently, with another friend sharing a picture from the festivity online.

Markle reunited with her friends Kelly McKee Zajfen and Markus Anderson to celebrate their friend Samantha Stone’s baby shower. Zajfen shared a sweet Instagram photo of the quartet, each decked in baby pink attire.

The Suits alum wore a light pink Posse Alice linen midi dress to the party, according to People. She was photographed candidly smiling beside her friends.

Stone wore a pink halterneck gown with ruffle details on the neckline, while Zajfen wore a tweed babydoll dress. Anderson, the group's sole male friend, complimented the ladies in a pink polo with a pink sweater draped across his shoulders.

“I love a theme,” Zajfen wrote in the post’s caption. “Wear pink, she said! Celebrating our sweet baby girl coming oh so soon! Adore you, @samanthamstone, and can’t wait to meet baby Stone. She’s a lucky girl to have a mama like you.”

Markle, as the world knows, is a mother herself. She shares her daughter, Princess Lilibet, 3, and son, Prince Archie, 5, with her husband, Prince Harry. Around the time of her first pregnancy, she had her own baby shower, attended by friends like Amal Clooney and Gayle King, in NYC.

Since welcoming her children, Markle and the Spare author, 40, have candidly shared how much they love being parents. In 2022, the Duke of Sussex told Today he loves all aspects of fatherhood and always wanted to be a dad.

In late November, Markle discussed Christmas with her kids in a Marie Claire interview, saying the experience keeps getting better and better. The former actress, who has embarked on an entrepreneurial path since exiting the British Royal family with her husband in 2021, shared that she can’t wait to see the beloved holiday through her kids’ eyes.

While Markle is excited for Christmas, her husband recently revealed at an event that he enjoys raising their kids in Montecito, California, rather than in the UK, as it allows them to lead more normal lives and enjoy their childhood.

