Meghan Markle Faces Criticism from Neighbor Over Lack of Community Involvement: 'She Doesn’t Really Go Out Or...'

Meghan Markle has crossed one of her Montecito, California, neighbors, prompting him to make a negative press comment about her recently.

Richard Mineards, who lives close to the Suits alum, told the Daily Mail on Friday, December 6, that he doesn’t think Meghan is an asset to their community. “She doesn’t really go out or get involved with the community,” he shared.

However, Mineards had slightly different feelings about her husband, Prince Harry, whom she described as “quite jolly,” but soon pointed out that he doesn’t get seen in the neighborhood either.

This is not the first time the royal couple has upset one of their neighbors.

In July 2023, Frank McGinity, an 88-year-old US Navy veteran, claimed he was snubbed when he tried to share the neighborhood’s history in a documentary form with them. “I have a big house next to Harry and Meghan’s property, and I live in the guest house while renting the main house out on Airbnb,” he reportedly noted in his memoir Get Off Your Street.

He added that he went to Harry and Meghan’s door with a CD about the area they were joint dwellers of, but they weren’t interested. McGinity claimed he was turned away by the couple’s security at the gate, who refused to pass on the tapes to his employer. “I was trying to be neighborly,” he lamented.

The author echoed similar sentiments as Mineards at the time, saying Meghan and Harry are seldom seen in the locality. 

McGinity quipped that he was surprised the couple chose to move to Montecito because, according to him, it's typically preferred by older people.

Markle, 43, and Harry, 40, moved to the States in 2021 after stepping down from their royal roles as senior members of the British monarchy. They bought a beautiful $14 million mansion in Montecito that boasts nine bedrooms and 16 bathrooms across the 18,000-square-foot property. The extravagant abode also features a pool, tea house, tennis court, rose garden, olive trees, and a two-bed guest house, along with a children’s cottage.

Markle reportedly prefers socializing with the Hollywood circle rather than her local neighbors. She befriended Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi, who recently moved to the UK reportedly because Donald Trump was re-elected as president. Reports also suggest she hangs out with Katy Perry and her husband, Orlando Bloom, as well as Oprah Winfrey.

Amid their seemingly happening lives in the US, Harry and Meghan were snubbed by the royal family recently, as they were not extended an invite for their traditional annual Christmas celebration in Sandringham.

