Mel B Has Been Removed From Spice Girls’ WhatsApp Group Because Of THIS Reason; Find Out As Singer REVEALS

Mel B, known as the Scary Spice of the Spice Girls band, revealed that she was kicked out of their WhatsApp group. The singer shared on The Morning that the group removed her from the social media group after Mel B gave out a bit too much information about the band’s reunion tour on their 30th anniversary.

After much speculation about the tour being canceled and Victoria Beckham confirming the same, the girl's group seems to not want to disclose much in front of the audience until it is all very solid.

What Details Did Mel B Reveal About The Potential Reunion?

On the Tuesday episode of The Morning, Melaine Brown indulged in a conversation with Alison Hammond, where the singer shared, “You know, I get so excited when it comes to Spice Girls because it is 30 years. And, you know, we’ve got a lot to celebrate—the fact that we’re all still healthy and living life and all talking still. It’s nice, so I can’t say anything else to get myself kicked out!”

Brown appeared on the Jonathan Ross Show last month, where she talked about the reunion tour while repeating the same lines. The musician said, “We want to do something, and we are, but I can’t really tell you because I’ll get kicked out of the WhatsApp group again. I have to be really careful. We’re definitely doing something. I’m probably going to get told off! I’m in trouble now.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'Never Can Say Never, Can You?': Mel B Reveals How Her Fiancé Changed Her Mind About Marriage

Did Victoria Beckham Deny The Reports Of Spice Girls Reunion?

While the fans of Spice Girls are looking forward to watching the girl gang perform together yet again, Victoria Beckham, known as the Posh Spice of the group, denied the reports of a reunion. While in an interview with Radio France, Beckham revealed, “We do have a group chat. I do speak to all the girls. It would be lovely for us to do something to celebrate—a dinner or a lunch—and reminisce, but, yes, it will not be any more than that.”

Soon after splitting from the group, Victoria Beckham switched careers to become a fashion designer and hence has no plans of being on stage. On the same lines, the designer added, “I’m so proud of what I achieved with the Spice Girls that now, for me, it’s about empowering people through fashion and beauty. There have been lots of rumors about tours and performances, but that will not happen. But I’d love to celebrate with the girls in another way, just me and them.”

Spice Girls was formed in 1994 and has had two reunion performances since then, one in 2007 and later in 2012.

ALSO READ: Who Is Mel B's Fiancé Rory McPhee? All About Him As Singer Says He Made Her Learn To 'Love Again'