Mel B Reveals How Her Fiancé Changed Her Mind About Marriage

Melanie Brown, commonly known as Mel B, is an exceptional singer, songwriter, actress, and TV personality. She rose to prominence after her role as Scary Spice in Spice Girls. After flourishing in her career, Mel B is all set to settle down and create a happy and loving family. The actress is all set to tie the knot with her fiancé, Rory McPhee, who also somehow managed to change her thoughts on the idea of being married. In a recent interview with People, Mel B opened up about how her fiancé changed her thoughts on marriage.

Mel B reveals how her fiancé Rory McPhee changed her mind about marriage

Mel B and Rory McPhee are all set to begin their happily ever after, but it was not all sunshine and rainbows for the Spice Girls singer. Mel B had some tough times adjusting to the simple idea of getting married, but luckily she had Rory McPhee to help her out. As they say in love, everything changes. In a recent interview with People , she revealed that her fiancé helped her change her mind about marriage.

She told People, "I was like, 'I'm never getting married again. Never, ever, never. I'll never have a relationship. I am fine by myself. I want to raise my children, put my head down, and work, and that's it. And then never say never, can you?”

The couple's relationship blossomed organically in 2019, and ever since, McPhee has been nothing but patient and supportive with Mel B. She further elaborated and said, "He was always there for me, patiently waiting, giving me a hair treatment, and talking. He's an excellent listener. And he just became more of a buddy and more significant in my life. It had been a long time since anyone had treated me so kindly. I wasn't searching for closeness or anything else because I was still suffering greatly from PTSD. And he was only patient. He had read the first draft of my novel. He couldn't comprehend that someone who claimed to love you would treat you that way.”

She then revealed that McPhee helped her realize there are good people in the world. She also said that he loves her kids, and the kids also adore him. The actress also shed light on her past two marriages and said, “The other two marriages clearly turned out to not be love from their angle, and so I have really missed out, and now I have gotten this opportunity to be in love with a really great guy who I know loves me, and he knows me from before Spice Girls, so why wouldn’t I?”

Mel B and Rory McPhee's relationship timeline

Mel B and Rory McPhee have known each other for their entire lives, as McPhee was best friends with Mel B’s cousin. Although the couple is said to have started dating in 2018, In 2019, the two attended a wedding together as a pair. It was in 2022 that McPhee decided to get on one knee and ask Mel B an important question. To which she said yes, and since then, the couple has been engaged and is set to tie the knot soon.

