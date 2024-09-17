Mickey 17 Footage Offers FIRST LOOK at Robert Pattinson, Mark Ruffalo, and Toni Collette's Characters Ahead of Trailer Release; Watch

Micky 17, starring Robert Pattinson, was one of the most anticipated movies of 2024 before it was pushed to 2025. However, we’re finally getting a glimpse of what’s in store in this Bong Joon Ho-directed sci-fi film. On Tuesday, September 17, Warner Bros. released a new teaser, confirming that the first trailer will arrive sometime during the day.

While the studio did not specify the exact time, based on Warner Bros.'s trailer release history, the promotional footage could land at 2 PM UK time and 9 AM ET in the US.

For now, check out the Micky 17 teaser below:

For those wondering why people keep asking Pattinson’s titular character about his experiences with death, let us explain the movie’s premise.

Oscar-winning director Bong Joon Ho’s first film since his Academy Award-winning Parasite, Micky 17, is reportedly an adaptation of Edward Ashton’s novel Micky 7. Pattinson plays an expendable employee on a human expedition to colonize Niflheim, an ice world in the flick. His job is as dangerous as it sounds, resulting in his character’s death multiple times. The twist is that each time Micky dies, his clone replaces him, keeping the mission alive.

Things, however, go awry when an accident creates a new Micky before the previous one has actually died.

Advertisement

The movie also stars Naomi Ackie, Toni Collette, Mark Ruffalo, and Steven Yeun, all of whom make fleeting appearances in the teaser attached above.

Micky 17 will be in cinemas on January 31, 2025.

ALSO READ: Suki Waterhouse Calls Fiancé Robert Pattinson 'Greatest' Dad; Says He ‘Really Excels’ At Diaper Changing