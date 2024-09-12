Suki Waterhouse Calls Fiancé Robert Pattinson 'Greatest' Dad; Says He ‘Really Excels’ At Diaper Changing

Suki Waterhouse recently welcomed a daughter with fiancé Robert Pattinson and apparently the new parents have settled into their parenting duties and picked their favorite chore. On September 11, the singer and actress spoke to Access Hollywood at the 2024 MTV Music Video Awards red carpet and gushed about Pattinson’s parenting skills, calling him the “greatest” dad.

As for Waterhouse, she had the best time sightseeing with her baby girl. "I've had the best day with her today, and showing her around New York City is heaven," she told the outlet. “It's the best. And it's just getting more and more fun.”

On Thursday, Sept. 12, Waterhouse appeared on an episode of Today and raved about her actor fiancé’s diaper-changing skills. She admitted that she’s changed more diapers than him but he “really excels” at it. “Diaper changing…he really excels at that and enjoys it. He thinks it’s fun. The surprise, and everything," she added.

The Love, Rosie actress has never been coy talking about her daughter and even featured on Vogue magazine’s July cover. The multihyphenate appeared on The Run-Through with Vogue podcast and revealed how she headlined Coachella, shortly after giving birth.

The Bad Batch actress signed on to Coachella way before finding out about her pregnancy. “I remember counting up the months, and I was like, 'Oh no. Oh no,' " she recalled. She admitted being in “denial” for a long time but as the day got closer, she rallied her whole team behind to ensure that the commitment was fulfilled.

“It was actually such a testament to having such great people around me because we just did so much prep before," she said. They worked so hard on the prep that she only had to sit in the car with the baby, reach the dessert, and perform and the rest was taken care of.

Waterhouse prepared efficiently for her Coachella performance but the couple were least prepared to welcome their baby. "We were both actually just like, let's just be surprised. Let's just see what it's like, and let's be surprised by the whole thing," the actress said.

Now, that both Waterhouse and Pattinson are back to fulfilling their professional commitments, the Burn actress recently attended the MTV Music Video Awards. Meanwhile, the Remember Me actor is shooting for one of the two exciting projects he has lined up — Mickey 17 and Possession —both quite different from his last release, The Batman.