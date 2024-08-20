Millie Bobby Brown’s Nineteen Steps Set To Get Big Screen Adaptation; Know More Here

Millie Bobby Brown is taking big leaps in her profession, may that be through her acting projects or by penning down a novel. In the latest news, the actress’s best-selling novel, Nineteen Steps, will be getting a feature adaptation by the same name.

As per Deadline, sources revealed to the publication that the Stranger Things star novel’s screen adaptation will be for Netflix. As of now, the streaming service has not commented on this news.

According to the publication, the actress will helm the production under her PCMA banner, with plans to feature herself in the upcoming project. Jonathan Rideback will produce for Rideback, and executive production will be done by Nick Reynolds for the company. Anthony McCarten, who is a four-time Oscar nominee, will adapt the book into a screenplay.

McCarteen's works include The Theory of Everything, The Two Popes, Darkest Hour, I Wanna Dance With Somebody, and Bohemian Rhapsody. The Collaboration is his upcoming venture, which is based on his own play. It is about the friendship between Andy Warhol and Jean Michael Basquiat.

As far as Millie's latest project goes, the storyline is set around WWII. It talks about the experiences of the actress’s grandmother. The book’s main character is an 18-year-old girl, Nellie Morris, who lives in East London. It follows her challenges during the difficult war, which include threats, rationing, bombing, and emotional distress as she is separated from the people she loves.

Advertisement

On the other hand, it explores her romance with American airman Ray. The book talks about the Bethnal Green Tube disaster, which was the worst disaster that happened during the war in the UK. 173 individuals died in a crush as they sought shelter during an air raid, per the outlet.

In Millie’s recent career endeavors, the actress's latest film was Neflix’s Damsel, which turned out to be a successful venture. Apart from that, she was also seen in two successful projects, Godzilla: King Of The Monsters and Godzilla vs. Kong.

According to the outlet, the actress will be seen in Russo Brothers, The Electric State, which will also stream on Netflix. The project will also star Chris Pratt, and it is slated to be released in March 2025, per the publication.

ALSO READ: ‘They Reshape Your Body': The Gilded Age Star Carrie Coon Talks About Challenges Of Being In Corset For Bertha Russell Role