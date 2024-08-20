‘They Reshape Your Body': The Gilded Age Star Carrie Coon Talks About Challenges Of Being In Corset For Bertha Russell Role

In the lavish world of The Gilded Age, actress Carrie Coon had a confession to make as she stepped into the corseted attire of the new-money, household matriarch, Bertha Russell. She said that the effect was transformative.

In an interview with PEOPLE magazine, the actress shared, "You can't help but be changed when you put on such costumes- they reshape your body entirely.”

But it's not just the corsets; meticulous attention was also paid to her eyebrows as they were carefully shaped by makeup artist Nicki Ledermann to perfectly match her wig.

ALSO READ: Did Days Of Our Lives Star Jessica Serfaty Find A Tracking Device Hidden In Her Car? Find Out

Coon's commitment went beyond just aesthetics. As she graced the screen in gloves, gowns, hats, and intricate hairstyles, the actress also unfortunately experienced the less glamorous side of 19th-century fashion.

Wearing a corset for 16 hours, combined with high heels, takes its toll. Just how much? As per Coon, "You start to lose your mind.” This is why she empathizes with upper-class women who had to change outfits multiple times a day for relief. During filming, Coon and her dresser, Amber, made a sport out of the corsets during breaks. They timed themselves to see how fast they could get in and out of their tight and bothersome bodices. But what was the hurry?

It was because every moment of these breaks amid the demanding schedule was precious and they wanted to enjoy these breaks as much as possible. So, what’s next for her character on the screen? Well, a lot.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Did You Know Deadpool & Wolverine's Kidpool Role Almost Went To THIS Favorite Teen Actor; Find Out

As season 3 of The Gilded Age unfolds, Coon anticipates surprising twists. While she has remained tight-lipped about specifics, her eagerness to be surprised suggests some intriguing developments for Bertha Russell.

She also hopes for at least one surprise scene with all the co-stars together. Coon relishes and lives for such moments because then the big group can showcase their inner theater kids. Also, Coon mainly works alongside Morgan Spector, Taissa Farmiga, and Harry Richardson. So she remains quite isolated from the rest of the cast.



ALSO READ: Who Is Catherine From Love Is Blind UK? All We Know About Reality Star

This is why she cherishes the unity of everyone coming together and having a great time singing, dancing, and laughing. The 43-year-old star’s corset confession has divided the internet with some advocating for more comfortable costumes and others defending the importance of accuracy in period dramas.

The Gilded Age seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Max.

ALSO READ: Pearl Ending Explained: What Happens To Howard?