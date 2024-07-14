Model Lindsay Ellingson Set To Welcome Third Child With Husband Sean Clayton; Details Inside

Lindsay Ellingson, renowned model best known for her being a Victoria's Secret Angels, has recently announced her third pregnancy amid the celebrations of her 10th wedding anniversary. The model married her long-time love, Sean Clayton, back in 2014 and eventually gave birth to two of their sons. Now the model is gearing up to expand her family as she rejoices in the arrival of her third kid.

Lindsay Ellingson is pregnant with her third child

On July 12, 2024, Lindsay Ellingson took to her Instagram and shared a heartwarming reel to celebrate her 10th marriage anniversary with hubby, Sean Clayton. In the clip, the couple can be seen warmly embracing each other with Ellingson initially holding the camera. Later on Ellingson handovers the camera to the third person which then takes a full shot of the couple, revealing the model’s third baby bump.

Clayton and Ellingson at last swiftly placed their hands on the model’s belly. “Can’t think of a better way to celebrate 10 years with you 👶🏼💕🫶🏻,” she captioned. Lily Aldridge, who too served as the Victoria's Secret Angels with the overlapping tenure with Ellingson, gave her wishes by commenting, “Congratulations 🥰🥰🥰.”

ALSO READ: Was Ken Jennings Not The 'First Choice' For Jeopardy! Host? Explored

Lindsay Ellingson on being a mother

After dating her beau for quite some time, Ellingson and Clayton decided to tie their knots back in 2014. The couple then welcomed their first kid, a baby boy named Carter John Clayton in May 2020. In December 2021, the couple welcomed their second son, named Roen Allen Clayton.

Advertisement

After Ellingson became a mother for the first time she opened up about her feelings in a past interview with PEOPLE. Talking to the outlet, the former Victoria's Secret model revealed luckily her delivery went smoothly without the administration of an epidural (a common pain reliever used during childbirth). Because of her past spinal fusion to treat her scoliosis, the model had to bear the complete pain of giving birth with Clayton on her side.

“When the anesthesiologist said an epidural wasn't possible because of my spinal fusion, it was like this moment of empowerment. I was so nervous, but my fear quickly turned into determination for my baby. My husband Sean was with me every step of the way and encouraging me through the whole process," she commented.

Apart from her third pregnancy announcement, the model shared another clip to celebrate her 10th wedding anniversary as she reflected on her past wonderful memories with a wish to relive them all.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Throwback: When Ryan Reynolds Revealed Hilarious Airplane Story That Made Him Scared For His Health