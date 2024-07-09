Throwback: When Ryan Reynolds Revealed Hilarious Airplane Story That Made Him Scared For His Health

The Deadpool star, Ryan Reynolds is making headlines for its upcoming and much-anticipated superhero film, Deadpool & Wolverine. But amid all the buzz of his fan-favorite superhero role, we take a look back at Reynolds' hilarious airplane encounter with a honeymoon couple that made him conscious of his health.

What made Ryan Reynolds scared about his health in an airplane

In his past appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Ryan Reynolds shared how a honeymoon couple got him all scared for his health in an airplane. Narrating the story, Reynolds revealed that the female spouse went terribly ill on the plane, forcing authorities to bring a stretcher for her. As the stretcher passed through Reynolds' seat, her husband seemed to recognize him as the Deadpool star.

The star-struck fan then expressed his wish to greet the superstar as he offered his hand for a high-five. However, unaware of what kind of disease might be affecting his wife, Reynolds got all scared to do the high-five. The superstar then further joked about the husband’s priorities as his wife laid down on a stretcher half-dead.

“Her new husband is just kind of cruising along with the thing and he sees me and he’s like, ‘Deadpool, no way high-five,’ and I’m like I wouldn’t do it like what did she get? You know he's like, ‘Let’s touch your eyeballs.’ And I’m like, ‘No, no and by the way your wife is like half dead. Help her, help her man.’ It’s just a very surreal moment,” the Deadpool star added.

Ryan Reynolds reveals Deadpool & Wolverine to be his best film

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman continue to promote their upcoming MCU film, Deadpool & Wolverine. Talking about the film with the Associated Press, as retrieved via CBR, the IF star shared his optimism for the upcoming film as he tagged it as his best film to date.

The superstar expressed his satisfaction and confidence in the movie, as he highlighted his hard work and sacrifices for it. Reynolds also added that he had a great time working with his co-star, Hugh Jackman.

“It swallows my whole life, so, it's daunting. I sort of have to mentally prepare that I'm not gonna be home as much, I'm not gonna see my kids and all that stuff. At the end of the day, I'm so happy with it. It's the best movie I've ever done. [Hugh] and I had the most fun we've ever had on a film," Reynolds stated.

The upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine will broaden the MCU as Deadpool and Wolverine embark on a Mutiverse mission, allotted to them by the Time Variance Authority (TVA). The film marks the return of the character of Wolverine after his last appearance in 2017's Logan. Deadpool & Wolverine is MCU’s first R-rated film and is scheduled to be released on July 26, 2024.

