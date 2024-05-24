Modern Family Reunion: Ed O'Neil Shares Exciting Update on a Pritchett-Dunphy Comeback

The beloved cast of Modern Family came together once again at the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards to present the Ensemble in a Comedy Series category, which was won by The Bear. Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Ed O’Neill, Sofía Vergara, Eric Stonestreet, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson took the stage to share updates on their lives since the end of their long-running comedy series. As soon as the cast members announced the word "reboot" while taking the stage, the audience went crazy. Burrell reminisced about the show they had missed and exclaimed, "Wow, this really brings back memories." Do any of you ever miss it? "Is it too early to talk about a reboot?" Ferguson continued. The Modern Family cast reunion delighted viewers and brought back fond memories of their long-lasting friendship on the SAG Awards stage. Ed O'Neill, the star of the series, discusses the possibility of a reunion or reboot.

Modern Family reunion: Ed O'Neill opens to the possibility

During the Disney Upfront event in New York City on May 14, TV Insider asked series star Ed O’Neill about this. O’Neill was there to promote FX’s upcoming series Clipped. O'Neill, who played the family's grumpy but lovable patriarch Jay Pritchett, revealed mixed feelings about revisiting the role.

The actor revealed, “I don’t like to do that stuff.” Despite his general reluctance to revisit old characters, O’Neill hasn’t completely ruled out the idea. He mentioned, “I mean, I am open to it. I like everybody involved, so I wouldn’t be the guy who [says no if everyone else wants to]. I wouldn’t do that.”

This suggests the decision might rest with O'Neill's co-stars. Interestingly, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who played Mitchell Pritchett, recently shared a photo from the show's set on social media, keeping the memories alive for the cast.

The series, created by Steven Levitan and Christopher Lloyd, debuted in September 2009. It introduced viewers to the Pritchett-Dunphy family, led by patriarch Jay (played by O’Neill). Jay was married to his significantly younger wife Gloria (Sofia Vergara) and served as a step-father to her son Manny (Rico Rodriguez).

Sofia Vergara discusses whether Modern Family should get a reboot

Sofia Vergara, who played Gloria on the beloved sitcom Modern Family, has talked about whether the series should get a reboot.

During an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Sofia Vergara weighed on getting together with her co-stars back in November. The actress hosted a reunion party with her co-stars. The main cast, including Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Ed O'Neil, Ariel Winter, Julie Bowen, Sarah Hyland, and more, all were present at the get together party.

During the interview, Fallon also asked whether the cast is think of a reboot. However, Vergara instantly replied, saying, "No, it's only been four years."

On being asked how long it should be before a reboot, Vergara continued, "I don't know, but it doesn't seem right. I feel like they need, we need a little more time." However, she joked that "we don't have much time because Ed [O'Neil] is old, so..." A holiday special was suggested by fallon, and Vergara agreed that they should.

"We finished Modern Family in 2020, and you know, it was so emotional," Vergara explained about their reunion. "We were all like 'We have to be together a lot, we cannot just separate.' And then, two weeks later, the pandemic hit. And so we didn't see each other for almost four years until I did this house in November."

The 11 seasons and 250 episodes of Modern Family are streaming on Hulu.

