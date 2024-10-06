Modi Star Al Pacino Talks About His Youngest Son, Roman; Reveals He Has Started ‘Learning New Things’

Al Pacino recently gushed about his one-year-old son Roman, whom he welcomed with Noor Alfallah in June 2023 at age 83. In addition to Roman, Pacino is also a father to daughter Julie Marie and twins Anton and Olivia. The legendary actor revealed how great he feels about his son and shared that he has already started 'learning' new things. Read on further to know more details!

In a recent interview with The New York Times, Al Pacino opened up about his career achievements and discussed his upcoming memoir, Sonny Boy. The Godfather actor also shared some exciting details about his youngest son, Roman, saying, "He’s come into the world a little more now. He’s learning things."

Pacino added that welcoming a child at 83 was "one of the reasons" he wanted to tell his own story in his highly anticipated memoir, noting, "That has been a campaign for me to stick around a little longer if it’s possible."

When asked which film Roman should eventually watch to understand his acting, the Modi actor suggested that he should start with Jack and Jill, the 2011 comedy featuring Adam Sandler.

ALSO READ: Francis Ford Coppola Reveals Why Al Pacino’s The Godfather Was So Successful: 'No Other Gangster Film Ever...'

The House of Gucci actor referred to his cameo in the movie, where he appeared in a memorable Dunkin' Donuts commercial, saying, "I think that’s funny. It came at a time in my life when I needed it because it was after I found out I had no more money. My accountant was in prison, and I needed something quickly. So I took this."

Advertisement

He added that in the film, they had him do a Dunkin’ Donuts commercial, noting that many people actually thought he made the real commercial. During his candid chat with the publication, the actor also recalled his near-death experience after he suffered from COVID-19 during the pandemic.



ALSO READ: Top 10 Must-Watch Al Pacino Movies: From The Godfather To The Irishman

The actor told the outlet he initially felt unusually unwell, experiencing fever and dehydration. Pacino noted that he arranged for someone to get him a nurse to help hydrate him at home. However, while sitting in his house, he suddenly lost consciousness and had "no pulse."

The Paterno actor noted that within minutes, an ambulance arrived at his house, saying, "I had about six paramedics in that living room, and there were two doctors, and they had these outfits on that looked like they were from outer space or something." Al Pacino described the moment, saying, "It was kind of shocking to open your eyes and see that. Everybody was around me, and they said: “He’s back. He’s here."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, his memoir, Sonny Boy, will be released on October 8, 2024.