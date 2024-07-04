Top 10 Must-Watch Al Pacino Movies: From The Godfather To The Irishman

At this point in 2023, we are out of words to describe the legendary Al Pacino and his incredible career trajectory over time. Whenever he shows up in something, you know you’re in for something unexpected but completely committed. Over the years, Pacino has worked with everyone from Francis Ford Coppola to Christopher Nolan, and in that time. True enough he was one of the biggest stars of the 90's and a serious heartthrob of Hollywood.

The legendary actor has carved out a legacy for himself through a series of notable films under his belt. His ability to convey complex emotions and his magnetic screen presence have made him a beloved figure in the world of cinema. In this article, we’ll explore the top 10 Al Pacino movies you must watch, showcasing the versatility and brilliance that have defined has cemented his status as a performer and a top-class actor today.

1. The Godfather ( 1972)

One of the greatest movies ever made, but Pacino is just as great as Michael, a young upstart who is trying desperately to avoid the criminal clutches of his family. He outshines his role as Michael and He’s so good in the role that you come to believe he can be saved from the life of crime that eventually subsumes him, even if that was always an illusion.

The Godfather was nominated for seven awards at the 30th Golden Globe Awards: Best Picture – Drama, James Caan for Best Supporting Actor, Al Pacino and Marlon Brando for Best Actor – Drama, Best Score, Best Director, and Best Screenplay. When the winners were announced on January 28, 1973, the film had won the categories for Best Screenplay, Best Director, Best Actor – Drama (Brando), Best Original Score, and Best Picture – Drama.

2. Scarface ( 1983)

Scarface fits quite well within the gangster movie genre, yet it stands out thanks to Al Pacino's captivating portrayal. As Tony Montana, a Cuban immigrant jab into the American drug trade, Pacino delivers one of his most passionate performances, rivaled only by his role in The Godfather. Tony's drop into paranoia and his growing list of foes ultimately lead to his downfall, but Pacino's dedication is evident throughout every scene. While this role predicts some of Pacino's later, more uneven work, Scarface displays the power of his larger-than-life performance and perfectly fits the film's theatrical power.

3. Dog Day Afternoon (1975)

As the later stages of his career showed, Al Pacino was more than capable of delivering bold and unexpected performances. In Dog Day Afternoon, he channeled this energy perfectly. Pacino’s portrayal of Sonny Wortzik, a real-life bank robber involved in a tense hostage situation, was vibrant and intense throughout the film’s runtime. The movie's deep humankind improved the heartbreak of Sonny’s tragic end. He was a good man in a dire position, finally trapped by a world that persistently pushed him away.

Many don't know this but Dog Day Afternoon is a darkly comedic crime film inspired by a real-life bank robbery gone wrong in 1972 . The flick tells the story of John Wojtowicz, one of the bank robbers, and his reasons, including his desire to steal funds for his spouse's sex reassignment surgery.

4. The Insider (1999)

Pacino plays Lowell Bergman, a veteran CBS producer who begins to sense that Big Tobacco is hiding something major from its customers. The film stars Al Pacino, Russell Crowe, Christopher Plummer, Bruce McGill, Diane Venora, and Michael Gambon. This movie was released in 1999 a time when Al Pacino was known for being a hit star, but alas this movie did not do well at the box office.

Though not a box office success, The Insider received acclaim from critics, who praised Crowe's portrayal of Wigand. On Rotten Tomatoes, it has a 96% rating based on 137 reviews, with an average rating of 8.10/10. The website's critical accord reads, "Intelligent, compelling, and packed with strong performances,

5. Heat (1995)

Robert De Niro and Al Pacino: that star power alone was enough to draw audiences to Michael Mann’s Heat, and the film lived up to expectations. Pacino portrayed the relentless cop opposite De Niro’s criminal, bringing the familiar “we’re not so different” trope to life over nearly three hours.

What truly made the movie thrilling was the dedication of both actors, emphasized by their iconic shared scene. Pacino’s performance was intense, yet effective, transmitting a cop worn down by the pervasive darkness experienced throughout his career.

6. The Irishman (2019)

Rated as 7.8/10 The Irishman is quite a recent movie of Al Pacino. He played union leader jimmy hoffa set across numerous decades the Irishman begins when hoffa is at the height of his power and then slowly outlines the union boss's decline. throughout it all Pacino proves why he's one of the great actors of his years.

While several people question if the movie is based on a true story,? It's based on the life of Frank Sheeran, and for the most part, it seems to be an accurate retelling. Moreover, By the time the film was released, Pacino was 79 years old, with De Niro and Pesci both 76 years old.

7. Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood (2019)

In a small role, Al Pacino plays a producer of Hollywood schlock who is interested in making movies with Leonardo DiCaprio’s fading movie star. While DiCaprio takes on most of the screen space. Pacino only has a couple of scenes in the film, perhaps with a shoot time of not more than two days. In terms of the plot, there isn't a defined narrative, which may put some people off but Tarantino's sublime dialogue and the great performances make all of the locations at least amusing. The film grossed $374 million worldwide and received praise from critics for Tarantino's direction and screenplay,

8. Insomnia (2002)

Pacino delivered an outstanding performance in Insomnia, arguably Christopher Nolan’s most concise film. In the role of Detective Will Dormer, a seasoned LA police official sent to a remote Alaskan village to investigate the murder of a teenage girl, Pacino portrayed a character plagued by insomnia, unable to escape the endless daylight of the village.

His performance became increasingly intense as Dormer struggled to find sleep, perfectly catching his character’s growing distress and guilt. Pacino's description was completed by strong performances from Hilary Swank and Robin Williams, who played different yet equally compelling roles.

9. Scent of a Woman (1992)

What can we say about this film, don't think we have come across many who claim to dislike this film. Scent of a Woman stars Pacino as Lt. Col. Frank Slade, a blind, retired military officer who is grumpy and depressed.

The story follows Charlie Simms (Chris O’Donnell), a prep school student who takes a job as Slade’s caregiver over Thanksgiving weekend. What Charlie hopes to be a straightforward job turns into a wild and transformative experience. Al Pacino delivered a phenomenal performance for this flick and earned an Academy Award for best actor.

10. Ocean's Thirteen (2007)

This is one of Pacino’s most cartoonish performances, but he’s playing a villain in an Ocean movie. Pacino's character is Willy Bank, a casino owner who screws over a member of Danny Ocean’s crew and leads Danny and his gang to seek revenge.

Despite opening in 250 more cinemas than Ocean's Twelve, it had a slightly weaker opening weekend than the former, pulling in $36 million, compared with Twelve's $39 million. Ocean’s Thirteen is not a high-stakes movie, but Pacino makes every one of his scenes sing

