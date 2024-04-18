Bethenny Frankel Admits She Was 'Relieved' About Miscarriage During Troubled Marriage With Jason Hoppy

In a recent interview on the Just B Divorced podcast, Bethenny Frankel shared about the deep emotional toll her prolonged divorce from Jason Hoppy has taken on her. She opened up about how the experience has left her struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and with trust issues. Meanwhile, Frankel revealed that she didn't go through much devastation when she lost her baby during her marriage to Hoppy. Shedding light on her miscarriage amidst the suffocating marriage the former star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills provided candid insights into her emotional journey.

Bethenny Frankel admitted she was "so relieved" about miscarriage

During a new episode of her 'Just B Divorced' podcast, Bethenny Frankel, the reality star and entrepreneur shared the challenging phase in her life. Going candid about her miscarriage she revealed that, she felt "relieved" when she was recovering from her miscarriage.

"In a constructive way, I said, 'I'm kind of relieved … because I don't think this is a healthy or positive relationship,'" Frankel recalled telling Jason Hoppy at the time. "It was like the first step to saying something."

"And he said to me, 'You're a real piece of s**t, you know that?'" she said recalling Jason's response to her miscarriage. "He moved out to a hotel downtown for a couple of nights, and it was total relief." The former Bravolebrity went on to say, "It was a nightmare that it happened. [That was] my first step to saying something."

Frankel also spoke on her sex life with the businessman before the miscarriage. The Skinnygirl founder claimed her ex-husband would liken her to a "block of ice" since she "didn't want to have sex at all." She explained, "I did not want to be intimate. I used to force myself, gag myself through doing it. … It is torture."

Bethenny Frankel said it was Andy Cohen who told her to marry Jason Hoppy

Bethenny Frankel and Jason Hoppy announced their split in December 2012 before he filed for divorce in January 2013. The pair's divorce was finalized in January 2021 after a contentious legal battle. Per PEOPLE, the two met in 2008 at a bar called Tenjune in New York City's meatpacking district. On one of the episodes of her Just B podcast, she revealed that Andy Cohen advised her to marry Jason Hoppy.

“Andy told me to marry Jason, so, there we go,” she said. “F---ing worst idea in history.” Bethenny Frankel is now engaged to Paul Bernon since March 2021. However, she might never tie the knot again as she told E! News that she doesn't want to build a wedding.

“I love my life, I love my fiancé. He's an amazing life partner and I don't want to sign a contract with someone I love and I don't want to plan a massive wedding for everybody else and not what we want." She added, "I like doing what you want, not what society wants you to do."

