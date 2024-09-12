TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Lenny Kravitz gave a heartfelt shout-out to his late mother as he celebrated winning the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards on Wednesday. At the awards show, Kravitz, 60, won best rock for his song Human. He dedicated the win to his mother, Roxie Roker, 66, who passed away from cancer in 1995.

In an MTV preshow interview, he remarked, "Wow. This is really amazing. I'm grateful for this. I dedicate this to my mother, who was with me at the VMAs and an award show thirty-one years ago." "I give thanks to God for this incredible journey. I give thanks to Jesus for life."

The musician, who described himself as "a mama's boy" in his 2020 memoir Let Love Rule, brought Roker to the 1993 MTV Video Awards as his date She was most remembered for her role as Helen Willis in the beloved sitcom, The Jeffersons. Kravitz continued by thanking his publicist, manager, and director, Joseph Kahn, who helmed the “Human” video.

For musicians of all genres, the MTV VMAs are always a huge night. Lenny Kravitz's three-song medley, which featured his collaboration with Quavo, encapsulated the essence of the awards ceremony more than any other performance.

Krvit performed at the VMAs and, beginning with the three-song medley Are You Gonna Go My Way, entered the stage engulfed by smoke in classic rockstar fashion, Gibson Flying V in hand.

Advertisement

The musician told PEOPLE that his five nights of shows at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas would be a "celebration of life, music, love, and rock 'n' roll." The residency will begin in October.

In May, Kravitz launched his latest album, Blue Electric Light, and compared his artistic ability to that of a painter during the VMAs. "I play whatever is required of me. Craig Ross also plays guitar on a couple of the tunes, but I play all the instruments on the majority of them," he stated. I've always done it that way. I am a painter; I feel like I paint. I use sound when painting."

ALSO READ: 'I Was Born To Do This': Katy Perry Shares Moving Acceptance Speech After Video Vanguard Honor At MTV VMAs 2024