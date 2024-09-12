'I Was Born To Do This': Katy Perry Shares Moving Acceptance Speech After Video Vanguard Honor At MTV VMAs 2024

Katy Perry is having the most iconic night of the year winning Video Vanguard and Most Iconic Performance at the MTV VMAs 2024, and her acceptance speech is even more iconic.

The Harleys In Hawaii hitmaker graced the stage to receive her Video Vanguard honor at the MTV Video Music Awards 2024 with a heartwarming speech rife with humility, gratitude, power, and confidence. She started off thanking MTV for propelling not just songs but also their messages of music artists beyond geographical boundaries.

She, then, thanked her team and record label for being by her side for two decades. She said, "There are so many things that have to align to have a long and successful career as an artist. There are no decade-long accidents. Trust me it takes a village of strong people, a lot of healthy discourse and a lot of group chats."

She proceeded to extend her gratitude to her family, i.e. her parents, her daughter Daisy and "bygone places" like MySpace where Perry began building her community early on in her career. She also playfully teased Orlando Bloom for his participation in household duties to help her achieve mega success. She didn't forget to thank her fans "who stood by [her] for a lifetime," with a special mention of the LGBTQ community for their unconditional support towards her music.

Reflecting on the present state of pop music, she expressed excitement about seeing up and coming music artists shine through with confidence, agency, vulnerability and authenticity.

Her pearls of wisdom shone through as she said, "One of the biggest reasons I’m standing here now is I learned how to block out all the noise; that every single artist in this industry has to constantly fight against, especially women."

Katy Perry concluded her speech nodding to her contemporaries as well as juniors such as Taylor Swift, assertively stating, "Do what you were born to do, just like I was born to do this."

