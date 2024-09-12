MTV VMAs 2024: Taylor Swift Continues Golden Winning Streak; Bags Video Of The Year For Fortnight Ft. Post Malone

At the 2024 VMAs, Taylor Swift won the Video of the Year award for "Fortnight" from her recent album, TTPD, which was released on April 19. On Wednesday, September 11, as she accepted the award, the singer thanked her collaborators, including Ethan Hawk and Josh Charles, who made memorable cameos in the video she directed. She also expressed her gratitude to Post Malone for his contribution to the song and acknowledged cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto and production designer Ethan Tobman, who worked with her on the Eras Tour.

As Swift held the Moonman and spoke into the microphone, the guys cheered her standing by her side.

The singer then shared how the Fortnight video came to be, noting, “The thing is that this video seems very sad when you watch it, but it actually was like the most fun video to make.” What made the journey enjoyable for Taylor you ask? Well, keep reading to find out.

According to the chairwoman of the Tortured Poet Department, one standout memory from directing and performing in the video was special moments of encouragement from someone special on set—her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. The NFL star, per Taylor, accompanied her to the studio.

“Everything this man touches turns to happiness and fun and magic, so I want to thank him for adding that to our shoot,” the So High School singer said in her shout-out to the king of her heart.

Lastly, directing her attention to her fans, Taylor thanked the dedicated Swifties for making her life what it is and for making her Eras Tour and her latest record, TTPD, the hits they have become.

On Wednesday, besides the Video of the Year Award, Taylor also took home Artist of the Year, Best Pop, Best Direction, Best Collaboration, Song of the Summer, and Best Editing accolades.

Winning seven awards out of her 12 nominations this year, Swift officially surpassed Beyoncé to become the most-awarded artist in VMAs history. She now has 30 Moonmen to her credit, while the Cowboy Carter hitmaker has 26, per Billboard.

