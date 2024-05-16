Who Is Padma Lakshmi's Daughter, Krishna? All About Her As Actress Opens Up About Parenting

Padma Lakshmi, the Indian-American best known for hosting Bravo’s show Top Chef, is now a mother to a teenage daughter. After leaving the Bravo show after 17 long years, Lakshmi ventured into stand-up comedy and social media including TikTok and Instagram where she has also been gradually bringing Krishna into the public eye.

Lakshmi, who was previously married to novelist Salman Rushdie, has recently spoken to People at the Gold Gala in Los Angeles about parenting and Krishna being in the public eye more often now. On May 11, the 53-year-old cookbook author and television personality was recognized as a Gold Legend for her contributions to the entertainment and culinary arts. Read as we delve into who Krishna is through her mother since she does not have her own social media profile.

Krishna is Padma Lakshmi’s miracle baby

Lakshmi was diagnosed with endometriosis which meant she might not be able to conceive a child. As WHO defines, it is "a disease in which tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus" which causes severe pain in the pelvis and makes it difficult to get pregnant.

Speaking about this on the Me Becoming Mom podcast in 2021, Lakshmi said, “That put the issue very front and center in my mind and I was devastated. I really didn't know if I was going to be able to have children, and I knew I wanted to have children.”

Lakshmi called her pregnancy a “medical miracle.” She said, “Once I finally got pregnant, it was such a surprise and such a joy. I didn't (think) motherhood would be so fun. I think I was just so elated that my body had come through for me”. Lakshmi also revealed that during her third trimester, she was on bed rest because of placenta previa. Overcoming all obstacles, Krishna Thea Lakshmi was born on February 20, 2010.

Padma Lakshmi is a single mother to Krishna

Initially, Lakshmi was hesitant to reveal Krishna’s father’s identity because she disliked the attention she was receiving from the media and felt the rumors around Krishna's father to be "mortifying.” Krishna’s father is businessman Adam Dell, Padma's ex-partner with whom she had an on-and-off relationship from 2009 to 2021. He is a venture capitalist and the brother of Michael Dell who established the tech giant Dell Inc.

However, she became a single mother when Krishna was 20 months old. But, Krishna has been raised by several important people in her life from Lakshmi’s side of the family including her grandmother, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. “The more who encompass her, the more different kinds of people who are in Krishna's life, the better off she is,” said Lakshmi.

Krishna began appearing in the public eye only lately

Lakshmi mentioned she “struggled” with how much she should share about her daughter publicly. When Krishna was little, she used to put emojis on her face to hide it from the paparazzi but she said she was also proud of her daughter and wanted to share her stories on social media. “But I want her to choose when she is old enough about whether she wants to be exposed in that way,” she said.

Eventually and slowly, Krishna began appearing in some episodes of Lakshmi’s passion project Taste the Nation (Lakshmi serves as the executive producer) such as the Hanukkah-themed episode. “Her father's family, originally, is from New York and is Ashkenazi Jewish and did live on the Lower East Side. And so to do an episode about Ashkenazi Jews in New York and pretend that I have no connection to it would've been disingenuous. It made perfect sense for her to be there at that Hanukkah dinner. And so that's why she's there in that sequence,” Lakshmi said.

Krishna also loves cooking just like her mother. “The other day she FaceTimed me to ask, ‘Mum, how hot does oil have to be to fry chicken?’ I was like, ‘What? That’s too dangerous!’ But she was adamant about doing it, so I walked her through the steps,” shared Lakshmi in an interview with Parents.com.

She also loves twinning outfits with her. The mother-daughter duo are often spotted enjoying their day outs or appearing on red carpets in matching outfits. Recently, Krishna went to the 75th annual Emmy Awards in Los Angeles in January this year with her mother.

