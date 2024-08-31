Muni Long Reveals Split From Husband Raysean Hairston After 9 Years: ‘It Just Didn't Work Out’

Muni Long opens up about her separation from her husband of nine years, Raysean Hairston, on her new album Revenge, revealing in her signature musical style that they have parted ways. During an interview on Real 92.3’s The Cruz Show, the singer-songwriter dived deep into her personal life, saying her new record feels like pages from her diary.

As she touched on the album’s closing track, Ruined Me, she revealed the song was inspired by her split from Hairston.

“I always pull from real experiences because I’m writing from my unique perspective. I can only talk about what I know. But this is the first time I’m putting my real life in it. It’s no secret…I’ve been married for nine years…It just didn’t work out, you know?” the Made for Me singer said.

Divulging the reason for her split with Hairston, Long said she decided to go her separate way because she doesn't have “time for drama.” She expressed that since she is currently in the best phase of her life, she cannot have a person who doesn’t celebrate it with her. From what we understood from her talk on the radio show, Long seems to insinuate Hairston was being overly argumentative when, according to Long, there was nothing significant to be mad about. “We have a beautiful child, we’re good. We might own some bills, but everybody has that,” the Grammy winner noted.

While Long acknowledged Hairston was once the love of her life, she ultimately felt like she didn’t want to wait for him to mature. “I’m not willing to put my life, my passion, and my happiness on hold for you to catch up. Unfortunately, you might get it in a year…but I’m sorry, I’m probably already over it,” the Time Machine crooner added.

In a February 2023 NPR interview, Long spoke highly of her marriage to Hairston, stating that during their eight years together, she had experienced a profound emotional intimacy with her husband—something she believes everyone deserves.

She also talked about collaborating with her husband professionally during her appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, as Hairston has helped co-write and co-produce some of her songs. The singer mentioned at the time that her now ex-husband helped keep her calm and that they maintained a very pleasant relationship.

