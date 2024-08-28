Is Camila Cabello’s Latest Post a Dig at Sabrina Carpenter? Find Out

While Sabrina Carpenter was busy working late promoting her new album, Short n’ Sweet, Camila Cabello was reacting to her single from the album.

Since the release of the Espresso singer’s album, fans have been speculating if her latest single, Taste, is about the supposed love triangle between her, Shawn Mendes, and Camila Cabello. As per fans, the lyrics “If she’s so amazing, why are you on this side of town if you like her so much?” are directed at Mendes.





In 2021, the pop power couple Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello ended their relationship after dating for over two years. But in 2023, the singers were spotted sharing a kiss at Coachella, giving hopes for a reconciliation to fans. Cabello even talked about the reunion in her song, June Gloom. However, the kiss occurred soon after rumors about Carpenter and Mendes went viral.

In a recent interview with Apple Music, Sabrina Carpenter revealed that the title of her album was a nod to her briefest relationships that had a lasting impression on her. This revelation also fueled speculation about her song, Taste.

Adding fuel to the fire, Cabello’s recent TikTok featuring her song June Gloom felt like a subtle jab at Carpenter. In the song, the singer is believed to have referenced her past relationship with Mendes and his potential affair with Carpenter. On the other hand, Carpenter seemed to have also addressed the same situation from her perspective. This turned into a viral discussion as some fans speculated that Cabello’s TikTok was a response to Carpenter’s song.

Even the music video for Carpenter’s Taste follows a love triangle between her, Jenna Ortega, and Rohan Campbell. The video also acts as a possible reference to her actual situation, as Ortega and Cabello hold several similarities.

Neither Cabello nor Carpenter have publicly confirmed or denied the connection between the two songs and their rumored love triangle. However, the timing and lyrics of these releases have sparked several theories.

Both Sabrina Carpenter and Camila Cabello are set to perform at the upcoming MTV Video Music Awards, which may or may not further fuel the ongoing narrative regarding their music and relationships.

