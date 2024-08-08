‘My Life Has Become More Intimate’: Blake Lively Talks About the Change in Her Life Since She Became a Mother

Blake Lively, who stars in It Ends with Us, speaks about motherhood and how it has transformed her life. At 36 years old, the actress and mother of four—daughters James (9), Inez (7), Betty (4), and son Olin (1)—discusses her experiences in an interview with Vogue.

Motherhood has led Lively to become more selective about her projects. “My life has become more intimate,” she said, reflecting on the changes she’s experienced since becoming a parent. Her daily routine emphasizes that family is her top priority.

During the interview, Lively struggled to keep her kids from running around. "Sitting around with them doing chicken dances while I have a very serious conversation with you is probably the most accurate portrait of me possible," she remarked.

Author Colleen Hoover praised Lively’s dedication to parenting, as reflected in the film adaptation of Hoover's book. According to Hoover, Lively’s commitment is evident even when she’s engaged in important conversations. Hoover added, “As a mom, I just really fell in love with that part of her.”

Reynolds’ love for their children matches Lively’s passion for them. In a recent interview with E! News, he joked about wanting more children, saying he’d love to have as many little heartbeats as possible running around and causing chaos in their home.

Lively’s new film, It Ends with Us, premieres on August 9. Her role as a mother and actress continues to inspire many.

