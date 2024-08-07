Blake Lively Reveals Ryan Reynolds’ THIS Romantic Gesture During Their Initial Days Of Dating; Check It Out Here

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have been one of the most popular couples in the Hollywood industry. While the duo has proved to be in love at multiple events, the actress revealed what has been keeping the romance intact between the two. While promoting her upcoming movie, It Ends With Us, the actress sat down for a conversation with People Magazine, where Lively revealed one of the romantic gestures attempted by Reynolds, which won her over.

Blake shared with the media portal that while the actress was dating the Deadpool & Wolverine star, the latter would send a bouquet to Lively weekly. The Gossip Girl alum revealed, "When my husband and I first got together, he would send me a bouquet of flowers every week.”

She added, "he would always send a card, and it would just be a sentence about something that had happened that week. Something funny or emotional that one of us said."

The mother of four shared that Reynolds sent in a little quote of the week every week, and presently, the duo has been happily married for 12 years. "It was such a beautiful, romantic thing. Now we have 4,000 children,” claimed the actress.

Jenny Slate, who sat next to Lively on the couch during the segment, also talked about a romantic gesture her husband, Ben Shattuck, had made. Slate, who will portray the character of Alyssa in It Ends With Us, stated to the outlet, "My husband went outside with a gigantic basket, and he picked all of these hydrangeas. And I like the hydrangea, it's fine. But it was just so massive. It was like these clouds of hydrangeas.”

She continued, "And he just brought them in the house just for beauty, just to give them to me."

Apart from their relationship off-screen, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have also been a part of each other’s projects. During the premiere of It Ends With Us, the lead actress shared that the iconic rooftop scene in the film was penned by her husband.

Meanwhile, the duo also worked together on the Marvel film Deadpool & Wolverine. Reynolds reprised his role as the superhero in the movie, and Lively donned the suit of Lady Deadpool for a few scenes.

It Ends With Us premieres in theaters on August 9.

