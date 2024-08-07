Ryan Reynolds Writes Scene For Blake Lively Starrer It Ends With Us; Actress Says ‘He Works On Everything I Do’

Blake Lively is all set to return to theaters with the movie adaptation of It Ends With Us. The actress will portray the lead, Lily Bloom, in the romantic drama alongside Justin Baldoni and Brandon Sklenar. At the film's premiere, Lively disclosed that her husband had written a significant scene for the picture while she and Ryan Reynolds walked the red carpet together.

While conversing with E! News at the event, the actress shared, "The iconic rooftop scene, my husband actually wrote it." She further claimed, "Nobody knows that, but you now."

The scene that the Age of Adaline star mentioned to the media personnel refers to the first meeting of the lead characters, Lily and Ryle, on the rooftop of one of the buildings. Colleen Hoover's description of the rooftop scene in the novel has made it a favorite amongst the fans. Speaking of her equation with Reynolds on the work front, the actress revealed that the Marvel star is involved in some way or other in her projects.

Lively told the news portal, "He works on everything I do. I work on everything he does. So his wins, his celebrations are mine, and mine are his."

The celebrity couple last worked together on Deadpool & Wolverine, where Reynolds played the role of Deadpool and Lively donned the suit of Lady Deadpool. Moreover, the duo also worked together on the John Krasinski directorial IF. While the actor made an appearance on screen, the Gossip Girl alum voiced the character of Octopus in the movie.

It Ends With Us had initially been the topic of controversy since the cast of the movie was announced. However, speaking of the issue, Baldoni stated in the media, "It didn't really bother me because the fact that they were talking about it was a beautiful thing."

He added, "If nobody talks about your book adaptation, then I feel like that's more of a problem. Then we should be worried."

Justin Baldoni has also taken the director's seat for the film. It was the novelist Colleen Hoover who convinced Baldoni to take up the role of Ryle in the movie. The author claimed, "Have you ever thought about acting in the movie? Maybe Ryle, perhaps? I think you could do it."

It Ends With Us hits theaters on August 9, 2024.

