My Love Story With Yamada-kun at Lv999: Do Akane and Yamada end up together in season finale?

The season finale of My Love Story With Yamada-kun at Lv999 has left fans wanting more. Fans have been asking for another season after the wholesome and fascinating ending of the show. Though there has been no official announcement, fans think that there is a strong possibility of this anime returning for the second season, allowing the manga’s story to continue adopting.

My Love Story With Yamada-kun at Lv999 ending explained

My Love Story With Yamada-kun at Lv999 ends with Yamada and Akane officially ending up together as a couple. Considering their mutual crushes on one another, it did take a lot of time for them to officially become a couple. The creators have done a great job of drawing out the romance between both these characters for the previous twelve episodes. By the end, Yamada and Akana’s love story seems very natural and effortless.

In the finale episode, Yamada turns down Tsubaki’s feelings and advances. This also proves that he understood his feelings for Akane being genuinely romantic. Till now, Yamada was still struggling with his emotional honesty. After Tsukabi pours out her feelings, Yamada for the first time admits to himself and Tsukabi about his true feelings for Akane.

Little later, Akane and Yamada meet and the former ends up getting drunk and expressing her vulnerability. It is followed up with a series of other twists and turns which helps in reducing tension. Yamada properly looks after Akane just like when she was sick. Eventually Akana asks Yamada if he likes her and he earnestly confesses his feelings.

Akane sobers up by this time and Yamada leaves with a promise to call her the next morning. At the end, other characters in anime have the same question as fans, “And then what?” This finale season can also be taken as a full ending to the story with Akane and Yamada taking their first step as the couple.

Overall My Love Story With Yamada-kun at Lv999 has received massive love from the fans across the world and positive reviews from the critics. Crunchyroll has even given this anime a strong rating of 4.9/5. This anime is currently available for streaming on Crunchyroll.

