One Piece Anime Break April 2025 Comeback Explained; Everything We Know So Far

One Piece anime is taking a temporary break, with the ongoing Egghead Arc set to resume in April 2025. This hiatus will allow the production team to "recharge" before continuing the story. In the meantime, One Piece fans will still have plenty to look forward to during this break.

Starting on October 27, 2024, a special edited version of the Fish-Man Island arc will be aired. This 21-episode abridged version, titled One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga, will feature updated visuals with reshot scenes, enhanced color shading, lighting, and special effects. Additionally, it will include a Dolby Atmos soundtrack, offering an improved experience for fans revisiting this classic arc. These episodes will run weekly until the Egghead Arc resumes next year.

Before this, on October 20, 2024, One Piece will air a special called One Piece Fan Letter. This episode is based on Mugiwara Stories, a short story collection by Tomohito Ōsaki, and is part of the 25th anniversary celebrations of the One Piece anime.

To add excitement, the music for the special edited episodes will include a new version of the iconic "We Go!" opening theme song, now sung by secret “special guests” called the Mugiwara no Ichimi (Straw Hat Pirates). The boy band BE:FIRST, who are self-professed fans of the series, will also contribute a new ending theme titled Sailing.

Alongside these special episodes, the One Piece Base smartphone app was launched on October 13, 2024, providing fans with access to manga and other content from the franchise. The app will be available internationally in 2025, giving One Piece enthusiasts around the world more ways to engage with their favorite series.

In terms of film success, the franchise’s latest movie, One Piece Film Red, continues to shine. Released in August 2022, the film grossed over 20.33 billion yen (about US$137 million) in Japan, becoming the sixth highest-grossing film of all time in the country. It also ranks as the franchise’s highest-earning film, further solidifying One Piece’s massive appeal.

Advertisement

As the anime takes this brief pause, fans can enjoy the re-edited Fish-Man Island arc and special anniversary content before the main story picks back up in April 2025.

ALSO READ: Uzumaki Anime Release Schedule: All Episodes, Dates, Where to Watch, Plot & More