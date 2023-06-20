Vinland Saga: Will there be a season three of anime series? Here's everything we know about manga adaptation

Japanese anime television series Vinland Saga aired its season two finale on June 19, 2023, and fans couldn't help but gush about how perfect the season was. Ever since the finale was released, anime enthusiasts have been wondering if the popular manga adaptation will have a season three. Keep reading to know about the future of the action-adventure drama.

Will there be a Vinland Saga season 3?

While season three has not been officially announced, curious fans of Vinland Saga seem excited about there being another season because the character designer of the series has seemingly confirmed it. Vinland Saga's chief animation director Takahiko Abiru tweeted a thank you message to the fans and hinted at a potential third season of the series.

Abhiru shared a screenshot from the series and wrote, "My gratitude goes to you as all staff members were able to continue making this work without giving up until today. I'd like to extend my appreciation to the fans all around the world that love VINLAND SAGA. Thank you so much! Thorfinn's journey will continue." After the first season premiered on July 7, 2019, the second season was officially announced only in 2022 post which it came out this year in 2023. Thus, a third season might only be officially confirmed in 2024.

Regardless, the tweet has given fans hope that they'll see more of their favorite show and characters. Based on Makoto Yukimura's manga of the same name, the series has been a massive hit among the anime audience. Since not even 100 chapters of the manga have been adapted as of now, there is also a lot of plot left to translate onscreen in the show. All these factors are more than enough to keep the fans happy and excited as they look at a potential 2025 release of the potential upcoming season three of Vinland Saga.

Vinland Saga synopsis and cast

The synopsis of the series reads, "A young man named Thorfinn finds himself on a quest for revenge against his father's killer. Firstly indulged in the apparent greatness of war and honor, Thorfinn quickly changes as he endures having to survive alone and then alongside the man he vows to kill, developing conflicting emotions towards the causality of his past and present life." Meanwhile, the series is dubbed in both Japanese and English.

Thus, Vinland Saga has a long and stellar cast of voice actors. The main character Thorfinn Thordarson is voiced by Yuto Uemura and Aleks Le. Shunsuke Takeuchi and Alejandro Saab voice Einar, Kensho Ono and Griffin Burns voice Canute, Akio Otsuka and Patrick Seitz voice Thorkell, and Yoji Ueda and John Swasey voice Leif Erikson. Both seasons of Vinland Saga had 24 episodes each, making the total amount of episodes in the series 48.

