My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 20: Anime Compared to Manga; Similarities & Differences Analyzed

As the seventh season of MHA approaches its finale, fans are excited to see what is in store for the ending. So, My Hero Academia season 7 episode 20, titled "A Girl's Ego," aired on October 5, 2024. The episode stands out for its impressive animation and powerful voice acting, especially in its emotional final moments. The storyline continues from previous episodes, focusing on the ongoing conflict between Himiko Toga and Ochako Uraraka. This episode is particularly important as it delves deeper into Toga's tragic backstory, making it one of the most emotionally charged episodes of the season.

The episode adapts chapters 390 to 394 of the manga, staying true to the source material. In this part of the story, Toga is dealing with the emotional aftermath of her comrade Dabi's defeat, which triggers her ability, the Sad Man’s Death Parade, to spiral out of control. As chaos unfolds, Uraraka refuses to give up on reaching Toga, determined to understand her pain. This leads to an intense confrontation where Uraraka bravely pushes through the devastation to connect with Toga on a personal level.

One of the most gripping aspects of this episode is the flashback to Toga’s past. The anime, like the manga, portrays how Toga’s obsession with blood was misunderstood by her family and society, turning her into the villain she eventually became. As her Sad Man’s Death Parade intensifies, she starts transforming Jin’s clones into heroes, a turning point that shows how deeply her emotions are tied to her quirk.

In this episode, the focus is on the emotional development of Toga, as Uraraka finally gets close enough to make her understand that she is not alone in her sadness. Despite being attacked and injured by Toga, Uraraka continues to show kindness, and her compassion eventually leads to Toga breaking down. The climax of the episode occurs when Uraraka awakens her quirk in a new way, briefly stopping Toga’s attack and giving her a moment of peace.

The voice acting in this episode, especially by Ayane Sakura (Uraraka) and Misato Fukuen (Toga), is remarkable, capturing the emotional depth of their characters perfectly. This episode highlights the emotional complexity of Toga's character, making it one of the most memorable episodes in the series.

