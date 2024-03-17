At the 55th NAACP Image Awards in Los Angeles, Colman Domingo, known for his roles in Rustin and The Color Purple, impressed audiences by winning Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture for Rustin and Outstanding Supporting Actor for The Color Purple.

Colman Domingo clinches Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor at NAACP Awards

Colman Domingo apologized for missing the 55th NAACP Image Awards stating he's outside the country, 'working' as a reason for his absence. In The Color Purple, he portrayed the iconic character Mister, following in the footsteps of Danny Glover.

In Rustin, Domingo portrayed Bayard Rustin, a historical figure known for his bravery in openly discussing his homosexuality during a time when it was taboo. The film highlights Rustin's courage and his role in organizing a significant march, shedding light on the acceptance of LGBTQ individuals within the Black community, which is often overlooked.

Domingo, recognized for his work in Euphoria, Zola, and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, also received his Oscar nomination for Best Actor for his portrayal of civil rights activist Bayard Rustin in Rustin, produced by Barack and Michelle Obama.

Colman Domingo's upcoming biopic

Colman Domingo is gearing up to portray another well-known personality. The actor will play the late Joe Jackson in the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic titled Michael, set to be released on April 18, 2025. Joining him in the film is Jaafar Jackson, Michael Jackson's nephew, who will take on the titular role.

Domingo, 54, will step into the shoes of Joe Jackson, the patriarch who managed the Jackson 5 and his daughters Rebbie, La Toya, and Janet during the '60s through the '80s.

The Color Purple snagged 11 NAACP Image Awards

The Color Purple snagged the title of Best Motion Picture and clinched three additional awards during Saturday night's televised NAACP Image Awards. Before the live broadcast, the movie had already secured seven awards in non-televised ceremonies earlier in the week, out of its 16 nominations. With these wins, The Color Purple proudly took home a total of 11 NAACP Image Awards.

Oprah Winfrey, one of the producers, surprised audiences as she presented the coveted Entertainer of the Year award to Usher, the recipient of the President’s Award. In a heartfelt moment towards the end of the telecast, Winfrey expressed gratitude to the audience for their overwhelming support, acknowledging the immense love for The Color Purple.

The 2024 NAACP Image Awards were held on Sunday, March 16, at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California.

