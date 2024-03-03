Why Is Euphoria Season 3 Getting Delayed? Actor Colman Domingo Reveals

Colman Domingo reveals why the supremely popular show Euphoria Season 3 has been delayed.

“[Sam is] a person who writes and rewrites and writes and rewrites again, because I think he’s wrestling with what’s important,” Domingo told GQ in an interview recently. “He’s responding immediately to what the ills of the world are. I know that the one thing I can tell you is that he’s very much interested in the existential question of who we are right now. Our souls. That’s what he wants to figure out with season three.”

In a recent interview, Domingo discussed the reason for the delay of the series featuring Zendaya, attributing it to creator Sam Levinson's need to adjust the storyline to align with real-world events.

What is Domingo's role in Euphoria?

Domingo has a recurring role in the series Euphoria as Ali, a character who battles with drug addiction and later becomes a sponsor and guide to Rue (Zendaya)

In an August 2023 interview with Elle, Levinson hinted that Season 3 would take on a "film noir" vibe, with Rue exploring the complexities of maintaining personal integrity in a corrupt society.

Jacob Elordi, who plays Nate Jacobs in the series, recently made light of the show's postponement and the actors potentially aging beyond their roles.

“I hope it’s soon, or they’re going to have to Benjamin Button me or something,” Elordi joked on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon about the show’s delay. “I’m going to have a bad back walking down the hallway, you know?”

Advertisement

What is the series Euphoria about and where can we watch it?

Advertisement

Euphoria is a teen drama set in the fictional town of East Highland, California, where characters navigate the challenges of love,loss and a brief focus on substance abuse and addiction while searching for hope. This series is an adaptation of an Israeli show of the same name, created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin. It is currently available to watch on JioCinema and Amazon Prime in India, and the series can be streamed on different platforms. Furthermore, speaking of season 1, it is already streaming in its entirety in the US on HBO Max