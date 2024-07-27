Ncuti Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor Meets Nicola Coughlan's Joy In New SDCC 2024 Teaser For Doctor Who Christmas Special; WATCH

Doctor Who has presented a sneak peek of its forthcoming Christmas Special at San Diego Comic-Con 2024. The show has kept the tradition of having Christmas Specials ever since it began in 2005.

These episodes usually bring in a special guest star who acts as another companion for the Doctor, and this year, it is going to be Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan joining Ncuti Gatwa’s Fifteenth Doctor. Nicola and Ncuti have previously shared the big screen for their cameos in Margot Robbie's Barbie movie.

Doctor Who brings Ncuti Gatwa and Nicola Coughlan together

At the SDCC panel of the show Doctor Who, the first look into this year’s Christmas Special was unveiled. The Doctor travels through the 20th century delivering an order of ham-and-cheese toastie and a pumpkin latte for an unknown addressee.

Meanwhile, there are scenes where Joy checks in at the Sandringham Hotel in London; a Silurian breaks into her locked door. Joy eventually confronts the Silurian wielding a blow-dryer when the Doctor arrives.

The preview of Joy to the World premiered at Comic-Con along with a video introduction by Coughlan about her character Joy. She also mentioned that she cannot wait for people to meet Joy. The Bridgerton sensation gushed about working with Gatwa and the Doctor Who crew. About her character, Joy she said, "A determined woman whose life is changed forever when she meets the Doctor" as she presented the first look.

Advertisement

Nicola Coughlan praise Ncuti Gatwa's performance in Doctor Who

Barbie co-stars Ncuti Gatwa and Nicola Coughlan come back together for the Doctor Who Christmas Special, which was announced in November 2023. Gushing over how well the Sex Education star performed alongside Nicola Coughlan, showrunner Steven Moffat said in interviews that it was stunning and deeply moving.

Although the Derry Girls star could not reveal much about the episode, Coughlan said that it was a joy to be back on the show again with her former co-star from Barbie, Gatwa, who makes a great Doctor. She thought he played that role really well and had a blast during filming. She said to The One Show, "[Ncuti Gatwa] is incredible in the role."

In the UK, Doctor Who broadcasts on BBC One and is available elsewhere via Disney+; plus, in the UK, BBC iPlayer has all classic episodes.

ALSO READ: Why Bridgerton Needs Queer Representation In Upcoming Seasons; Here's What We Think