Netflix Announces Ginny & Georgia Season 3 Release Date; Highly Anticipated Season to Pick Up From Where It Left Off

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of murder.

Netflix finally announced the release date of the highly anticipated third season of Ginny & Georgia. After the cliffhanger of the last season, fans have been waiting for updates on the new season. On January 30, the streaming platform announced that the drama series will premiere on June 5.

So far, we've seen that Georgia gets arrested for the murder of Cynthia Fuller's (Sabrina Grdevich) husband during her wedding, which abruptly ends her dream of getting the happily ever after. Although it's always been Ginny (Antonia Gentry) and Georgia against the world, this incident might cause the latter to second-guess her choices.

"Now, Ginny needs to see where she stands when push comes to shove – is the two of them against the world something Ginny really wants to sign up for?" says the official synopsis. The series creator Sarah Lampert told People magazine in January 2023 that the shocking ending of season 2 was decided from the beginning.

Teasing the upcoming installment, Lampert revealed that the dominos for events in season 3 have been laid as far back as season 1. She also revealed that Georgia's children, Ginny and Austin, will be deeply affected in the aftermath of her arrest.

"Ginny also has a lot of guilt associated with actions that her mother has done," Rampart teased. She revealed that Ginny, who often blames herself for her mother's actions, will have a tough time grappling with the reality of the present scenario.

Moreover, Ginny's half-brother and Georigia's son Austin will be traumatized after watching her mother kill Tom Fuller and her follow-up arrest. Brianne Howey, who plays Georgia on the show, spoke about the upcoming "unhinged" season earlier this month.

She teased that the writers blew her mind by bringing out completely new sides of her character. "You will see a lot of grit and hustle, but in an entirely new way," she added.