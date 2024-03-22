'Never Even Sung It Out Loud': Dave Grohl Reveals How He Nearly Dedicated A Doja Cat Song To Josh Homme But Wrote Him One Instead

Everyone deserves a friend like Dave Grohl. The Foo Fighters frontman used Josh Homme’s benefit show in Los Angeles to debut an all-new song about his friendship with the Queens of the Stone Age musician.

Homme’s benefit concert for the Sweet Stuff Foundation on March 20 was to support musicians, engineers, and their families who were struggling with illness or disability.

Before debuting a new single for friend Josh Homme, Dave Grohl contemplated performing a Doja Cat song

As Homme tapped his long-time friend Grohl to take part in his good cause, the Times Like These singer found himself questioning which song he should perform.

Taking the stage at The Belasco on Wednesday, Grohl admitted, “When Josh asked me to come out and play tonight, I said, ‘Of course.’ And then I spent a couple of days trying to figure out like what the f–ck am I gonna play?.”

He continued, “My first idea was, ‘You know what? This s–it is funny. I'm gonna come out and I'm gonna do a f—king Doja Cat song. And I spent f—ing days trying to learn that 'Bitch, I said what I said'...there are so many lyrics to that song. Like maybe more than The Sound of Silence.”

Advertisement

As the benefit date neared, Grohl admitted to browsing Spotify for acoustic covers playlists for inspiration before ultimately opting to write a new song himself.

“I thought instead of learning something which I’ll totally forget, I would write something. So I did something that's maybe considered really, really uncool, but I wrote a song that's really genuine and earnest about my friend Josh."

He added, “So I thought, I'm gonna write a song about him and embarrass him in front of all his friends by singing about how much I f—ing love you man. This is for real.”

After admitting that he had not even sung the track out loud prior, Grohl preceded to debut the untitled track that included lyrics like: “If you feel like riding, know I'll ride with you/ If I’m free and you've got big plans/ take it from me, I'll take that chance/ don't need a reason, I understand/ Whatever you need, I've got you, man.”

Following the conclusion of the song, Homme rushed to the stage to hug Grohl.

More on Dave Grohl and Josh Homme Bromance

The two musicians played together in Queens of the Stone Age and later formed Them Crooked Vultures with John Paul Jones.

Last year, the duo discussed their enduring friendship with The Los Angeles Times.

During the interview, Homme referred to Grohl as “the other love of my life.”

“Look, Dave’s been the other love of my life. I know everyone’s like, ‘Dave’s your buddy!’ And I agree. But it's in our dark moments that he and I have gotten close. You don't have a real relationship with somebody unless you can tell them to shut up at some point. And we have shut each other up in the most loving ways,” Homme said.

Advertisement

As for Grohl’s take on their friendship, the musician said that their “bond goes far behind the music stuff. It's life stuff. We've both been there for each other – moments where everything else is stripped away and all that you're left with is real vulnerability and fragility.”

He went on to add, "But I've never seen the guy give up. He's just not that type."