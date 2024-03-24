Never Felt Scared': Disney Alum Christy Carlson Romano Did Not Regret Getting Breast Implants At 18

Christy Carlson Romano opened up about having her mom’s support when she decided to get breast implants at the age of 18. The Disney Channel alum had previously revealed that she had underwent the plastic surgery procedure. In a new interview, she revealed that she doesn't have any regrets over the decision.

Christy Carlson Romano doesn't regret getting breasts implants when she was 18

Christy Carlson Romano caught up with PEOPLE ahead of her 40th birthday, and part of kicking off her next chapter includes looking back at how far she’s come since her teenage years.

“I remember being in the news recently because I mentioned that my mom was sort of talking to me about whether or not I should get [breast] implants. And I actually had a really positive experience throughout that process because I had somebody to talk to,” Romano said of her decision to undergo the cosmetic surgery after she turned 18.

Romano first opened up about the procedure on an episode of her Vulnerable podcast last year.

“I had actually had body image issues after Cadet Kelly — big time," Romano said. “I had that very tight, rigid uniform on for Jennifer Stone. And I remember seeing — and a lot of times it comes up in memes — where I'm standing face-to-face with [Hilary Duff] and I’m completely flat-chested."

Advertisement

Romano also revealed that she struggled with her own body image, and her mom, Sharon Romano, encouraged her on getting plastic surgery.

“She was a stage mom, so she knew everything about my life. I couldn't hide anything from my stage mom. She was right there all the time. So there's goods and bads to that, but in the case of [my implants], that was not bad,” Romano told PEOPLE of her mother’s support.

"And one thing I will say is that I do think that my mom walked me through every step of it, and I never felt scared about that decision," she added. "In fact, I've never regretted getting them done. Never once.”

Exploring the career of Christy Carlson Romano

Christy Carlson Romano is an American actress, podcaster, and singer. She is best known for playing Ren Stevens on Even Stevens and voicing the titular character of Kim Possible, both of which aired on the Disney Channel.

Romano made her Broadway debut in 1998 as Mary Phagan in Parade. In 2002, she acted in three Disney Channel projects, including Cadet Kelly and Kim Possible. Romano was nominated for a Daytime Emmy for her role in Kim Possible, which inspired an adventure scavenger hunt activity at Disney's Epcot and two Disney Channel movies, Kim Possible: So the Drama and Kim Possible: A Sitch in Time.

Romano, known for her roles in Final Fantasy VII Advent Children and Kingdom Hearts, starred in various movies for ABC Family and Disney Channel during her teens and twenties. She also appeared in MTV's Kaya, CBS's Joan of Arcadia, The WB's Summerland, and TNT's Hawthorne.

In 2004, Romano starred as Belle in Disney's Beauty and the Beast on Broadway, becoming the youngest actress to do so. She reprised the role in Atlanta's Fox Theatre production in 2005. In 2008, she joined Avenue Q as Kate Monster. In 2010, she starred as Michelle in White's Lies at New World Stages.

Romano wrote a novel called Grace's Turn, which won the 2007 Teenage Book of the Year award. She directed a music video for Steph Gold's "THE SUN" in 2012. Romano has appeared in various films, including Deadly Daycare, The Girl in the Photographs, Loosies, and Christmas with the Andersons. In 2016, she directed her first feature, Christmas All Over Again, starring Sean Ryan Fox and Todrick Hall.

Advertisement

Romano appeared as pop star Poppy Blu in the live action Kim Possible television movie which premiered on February 15, 2019. Starting that year, Romano started her own YouTube show called Christy's Kitchen Throwback, in which she would cook recipes with former child actors and Disney stars as guest hosts. In August 2020, it was announced that Romano would host the cooking show Bucket List Bistro for Fox.

Romano hosts several podcasts. She hosts Vulnerable where she interviews former child stars. She also hosts I Hear Voices with her former Kim Possible co-star Will Friedle. She also hosts Even More Stevens with her former Even Stevens co-stars Nick Spano and Steven Anthony Lawrence.

In 2023, Romano launched a company called PodCo, a podcast network that will focus on rewatches hosted by the stars of popular TV series such as Wizards of Waverly Place, Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide, Even Stevens, and others.

ALSO READ: 'As Scary As Talking About Marvel': Sydney Sweeney Shares Thoughts On 'Discussing' Euphoria Season 3