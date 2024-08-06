'New Luxuries Await You In Thailand': The White Lotus Season 3 Teases New Location Hinting At Eastern Spirituality; Checkout

The first teaser for HBO’s The White Lotus Season 3 has been released, showing a Thailand setting. The cast, including Parker Posey, Walton Goggins, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Jason Isaacs, and New Zealand’s Morgana O’Reilly, will spend their vacation at the Four Seasons Koh Samui, a five-star beach resort in Thailand.

The teaser shows a boat speeding off into the sunset, a hotel pool, and a character saying, "What happens in Thailand, stays in Thailand." Watch The White Lotus Season 3 teaser below:

Previous seasons of The White Lotus were set at the Four Seasons Resort Maui in Hawaii and San Domenico Palace in Taormina, Sicily. The new teaser, captioned “New luxuries await you in Thailand,” features Parker, Isaacs, and returning fan-favorite Natasha Rothwell as Belinda Lindsey.

Due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, the show is expected to air in 2025, according to HBO and Max CEO Casey Bloys. Filming began in February. Director Mike White announced five new cast members: O’Reilly, Milos Bikovic, Christian Friedel, Lek Patravadi, and Shalini Peiris.

The cast also includes Michelle Monaghan, Leslie Bibb, Tayme Thapthimthong, Aimee Lou Wood, Arnas Fedaravicius, Dom Hetrakul, Carrie Coon, Nicholas Duvernay, Sam Nivola, Francesca Corney, Sarah Catherine Hook, and Lisa from Blackpink.

O’Reilly, known for Housebound, shared her excitement about the role in an interview with Listener, saying, “The weight of the nation behind me... the excitement of a nation behind me!”

She described the moment she got the role as a dream come true, saying, “I just got to be fizzy and excited in the kind of way that you dream about when you first start out.”

Each season of *The White Lotus* explores different themes. Season 1 focused on money, while Season 2 was about sex. Season 3 will be “a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality,” according to White, who teased that it will be “longer, bigger, and crazier” than the previous seasons. Specific plot details are yet to be revealed.

In a new promo for Max’s 2024-’25 season, HBO gave a sneak peek at The White Lotus Season 3, And Just Like That… Season 3, and The Last of Us Season 2, all set to premiere in 2025.

