Ryan Reynolds Reacts With a Hilarious Response to a Vet Clinic Offering Him Free Belly Rubs

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds received a charming reply after a veterinary hospital proposed something special to him!

On Sunday, Aug. 4, the actor, known for his roles in Deadpool & Wolverine movies, responded to a humorous advertisement from Okanagan Veterinary Hospital in British Columbia, Canada.

He shared a photo of a billboard from the pet clinic that read, "Free belly rubs with exams for pets, and Ryan Reynolds only." Reynolds humorously replied, "Don’t think for a second I won’t come in to redeem this offer. Belly rubs are why I became a golden retriever in the first place."

The actor, a known advocate for dog rights, tagged the animal hospital in his post.

The post included 20 images from his film journey, showcasing behind-the-scenes moments, production stills with co-stars, and a few emotional shots of Reynolds with Hugh Jackman and director Shawn Levy, capturing the camaraderie and hard work involved in bringing the movie to life.

The actor later shared his reflections and a glimpse of the feature film on Instagram, while contemplating the project’s development for the silver screen.

He described the experience of watching Deadpool & Wolverine as if it were happening to someone else. He mentioned that making these movies has been more enjoyable than anyone could expect and paused to reminisce.

In his caption, he wrote, "The way Deadpool & Wolverine have captured the moment is hard to process. It feels a bit like it’s happening to someone else. Either way, making these movies has been more fun than anyone has a right to have. I can’t help but skip down memory lane a bit."

The post featured 20 pictures: behind-the-scenes shots, images with his co-stars, and some sentimental photos of Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and director Shawn Levy.

Reynolds then expressed his gratitude to the production team and key personnel, including co-writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, Deadpool (2016) director Tim Miller, Deadpool 2 (2018) director David Leitch, executive producer George Dewey, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige, and his creative and spiritual "brothers," Shawn Levy and Hugh Jackman.

"Thank you to every single person who showed up for this film. Thank you to everyone for seeing it multiple times, making friends with new characters, and tipping our hats to some familiar faces we love from the past. What a damn thrill this has been," he wrote.

He shared how thrilling the whole experience had been. When Deadpool & Wolverine hit theatres on July 26, it shattered the record for the biggest R-rated opening of all time, grossing an estimated $205 million at the domestic box office over the weekend. This record previously belonged to Deadpool and Deadpool 2, which earned $132 million and $125 million, respectively.

"This is kind of hard to process," he wrote at the time. "But thank you to everyone who went to see the film this weekend... wow."

Reynolds, who also produced the movie, shared his reaction on Instagram Stories, finding it hard to process but expressing gratitude to everyone who saw the film over the weekend.

Deadpool & Wolverine is in theatres now.

