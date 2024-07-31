Nicola Peltz Beckham Files Lawsuit Against Groomer Alleging 'Reckless and Malicious Conduct' After Her Dog’s Death

Trigger warning: This article contains a reference to a tragic death.

Actress Nicola Pelts Beckham, 29, is pursuing legal action against the dog groomer for their alleged role in the death of her dog, Nala. She took to social media to share the news of Nala's passing and is now seeking justice through a lawsuit.

Check out what she alleges in the lawsuit against the groomer.

Details about Nicola Peltz Beckham's lawsuit against the groomer

As per People Magazine, on July 20 (Tuesday), the actress filed lawsuits against Jony Ceballos, Deborah ‘Deb’ Gittleman, and HoundSpa LLC in the Supreme Court of the State of New York, County Of Westchester.

As per the publication, the filings by Nicola allege that her dog’s passing occurred due to groomer Ceballos’s alleged “intentional and malicious abuse of dogs."

She has accused HoundSpa and Gittleman of “reckless and malicious conduct" for employing Ceballos despite the alleged “history of complaints” about him abusing and mistreating animals “repeatedly.”

The filings stated that on June 15, Nala died a “mere two hours” post being groomed by Ceballos in a grooming van outside the actress’s house because of her “injuries and severe condition.”

The Lola star claimed that her dog, who was healthy and happy, went into the van and came back “injured and in severe physical distress—breathing heavily and wheezing, with her chest pulsating.”

Advertisement

The 29-year-old claimed that she took Nala immediately to the vet, who was a 15-minute drive away, and saw that the dog's tongue had turned blue in color, her lungs contained fluid, and she went through “neurological damage.”

The filings mentioned that the dog was put on oxygen and cared for as the actress, with distress and emotion, saw Nala suffer. After watching Nala’s passing, the 29-year-old allegedly went through “damages and emotional distress.”

The lawsuit also mentioned, “This case is about holding responsible those who abuse animals in their care and shedding light on the lack of protections for pet owners and their beloved dogs and pets.”

Nicola shares a statement post-filing the lawsuit

The Bates Motel star shared a statement with the aforementioned publication after taking legal action against the groomer.

The actress expressed that she continues to experience shock and pain over Nala’s sudden death last month after what should have been a routine grooming session.

Advertisement

In the statement, she mentioned that she posted the experience on her Instagram to bring awareness and that her heart was broken after hearing “horrifying” stories from many people who have gone through a similar tragedy.

Nicola added that she cannot bear this and is outraged by coming across stories that are similar to her dog Nala’s. The actress, who is a dog lover, has vowed to work towards changing the laws to ensure no one else ever has to go through this heartbreak.

The star shared that she has dedicated most of her life to saving dogs and that she cannot, in “good conscience,” let this frightening act happen to more families.

ALSO READ: Who is billionaire heiress Nicola Peltz Beckham? 5 things to know about Brooklyn Beckham’s wife